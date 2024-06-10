Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, punisher, Task Force VII

Marvel Doesn't Want Punisher Skull? DC Will Take It For Task Force VII

If Marvel doesn't want to use the Punisher skull image, there is someone who does. Coming from DC Comics for the upcoming Absolute Power...

Bleeding Cool was on top of Marvel Comics' decision to drop the Punisher skull and then the Punisher wholesale, as a result of the appropriation of the character and the symbols by some unsavoury types. More on that below. But if Marvel doesn't want to use such an image, there is someone who does. Coming from DC Comics for the upcoming Absolute Power event…

Task Force VII, the new Amanda Waller-run team of villains being used to take down superheroes by the government. Basically, they are coming to take your guns. Or your super speed, flight, heat vision and ability to turn into farmyard animals.

"End The Reign Of The Super-Heroes" is the tag. And the use of the skull for the organisation. You know what that means… Bring on Mitchell And Webb.

And do watch out for that paperwork when you are going up against Amanda Waller, Dreamer…

Bleeding Cool covered increasing criticism of the use of the Punisher skull by police, army, militia, white supremacist groups, QAnon events, and Sean Hannity on Fox News, even Trump Punisher pins have been popular. And then during the January 6th Insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington, many Punisher skull insignias were seen. This also followed Black Lives Matter protests and a focus on real and fictional police behaviour, including the use of Punisher imagery by the police. Amidst calls for Marvel and Disney to cancel The Punisher as a character, Bleeding Cool observed that this may have happened already and that there had been no published or solicited Punisher comic books since November 2020. There was a collection of Punisher Vs Barracuda – but that series was never completed. It was initially postponed by the pandemic but then abandoned altogether, despite completed issues having been completed. In July last year, Bleeding Cool ran the news that Jason Aaron was to reinvent The Punisher for a new age, adding the headline story "Jesus Saiz and Paul Azaceta Join Jason Aaron on Punisher No More". Then we ran the official news that Jason Aaron, Jesus Saiz, and Paul Azaceta are indeed launching a new Punisher series in March 2022. That series ran with a different Punisher logo and saw Frank Castle living in a brand-new reality. A new Punisher series with a new Punisher and a new logo launched last year but lasted four issues… and that was that. Marvel is publishing a Frank Castle series in Vietnam called Get Fury, but that's the extent of it…

ABSOLUTE POWER TASK FORCE VII #1 (OF 7) CVR A PETE WOODS

(W) Leah Williams (A) Caitlin Yarsky (CA) Pete Woods

SUPER NO MORE! With the assault on Metropolis's heroes complete, Amanda Waller's latest living weapon, the Last Son, sets his sights on the other most powerful supers in the DCU…the Marvel Family! Will their combined powers be enough to survive this terrifying threat? In this biweekly series we'll see the ABSOLUTE POWER event through the eyes of evil–as told from the point of view of the TRINITY OF EVIL! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/10/2024 ABSOLUTE POWER TASK FORCE VII #2 (OF 7) CVR A PETE WOODS

(W) John Layman (A) Max Raynor (CA) Pete Woods

Atlantis now has a new ruler–long live Depth Charge! Amanda Waller's loyal Amazo Robot known as Depth Charge has stolen Aquaman's powers along with his throne, and now all Atlanteans must stay in line or risk having their powers taken as well. It's up to Jackson Hyde and the rest of the Aqua family to launch a revolution… without being discovered! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024 ABSOLUTE POWER TASK FORCE VII #3 (OF 7) CVR A PETE WOODS

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Marco Santucci (CA) Pete Woods

After capturing and absorbing the powers from the JSA, Jadestone is compromised by Green Lantern Alan Scott's willpower. Suddenly faced with the concept of free will, does JADESTONE continue to execute Waller's orders or have a change of heart? Meanwhile the remaining JSA members attempt a rescue mission to retrieve their teammates and escape to the Tower of Fate! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/31/2024 ABSOLUTE POWER TASK FORCE VII #4 (OF 7) CVR B STEVE BEACH CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A) Claire Roe (CA) Steve Beach

Failsafe–the relentless android with all of Batman's skills and none of his morals–hunts Nightwing and his newest recruits in a chilling issue from acclaimed writer Pornsak Pichetshote (Infidel, The Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives) and artist Claire Roe! On the run from Amanda Waller and her Amazo army, Dick Grayson is gathering heroes to bolster the growing resistance. But even his surprising new allies may not be enough to protect them from brutal consequences when Failsafe finds their hidden lair! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/14/2024 ABSOLUTE POWER TASK FORCE VII #5 (OF 7) CVR A PETE WOODS

(W) Alex Paknadel (A/CA) Pete Woods

Barry Allen is the lone speedster to still have his powers, staying barely a step ahead of the Flash-themed Amazo, VELOCITY, now powered by the speed of the rest of the Flash Family. While Barry must keep moving to avoid capture, he's also working as a one-man communications network for the remaining free heroes. Can Barry continue to aid the Resistance, or has time run out for the Flash? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/28/2024

