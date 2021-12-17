Marvel Finally Announces Gambit by Chris Claremont and Sid Kotian

For years, Marvel has paid Chris Claremont, the greatest comic book writer of all time, not to write comics. Why anyone would do such a thing has always been beyond even me, the most cynical of all comic book "journalists." Was it spite? Marvel's typical agism? Or are the stuffed suits that have been running that publisher for so long really so out of touch that they didn't think anyone would want to read a series by Claremont? Whatever the case, the great wrong has finally been righted as Marvel has officially announced that Gambit series written by Chris Claremont that Rich Johnston has been rumourmongering about for months. Joining Claremont will be artist Sid Kotian. Marvel announced the news on Twitter.

A press release, or maybe a press release passed off as "EX-X-XCLUSIVE" reporting by one of Marvel's media partner websites may soon follow, but the important thing is that Claremont is writing something more than a one-shot or a one-off story in an anthology, and that's a wonderful early X-Mas gift from the House of Ideas. So much so that I don't even have anything snarky to say about it. Truly!

Based on the cover, which sees Gambit teaming with a child Storm, can we assume this story will be set in the past, in the days after Storm was reverted to her child form by Nanny but before she regained her adult form during the X-Tinction Agenda crossover event? We would prefer Claremont get to write some X-Men in the present day, but we're not going to look a gift Cebulski in the mouth. The only question is: what took them so long?

Gambit by Chris Claremont and Sid Kotian launches in 2022.

*sniff* What is this feeling I'm filled with? Is it… X-Mas cheer? Merry X-Mas, CB Cebulski! Merry X-Mas, Brevoort! Even you, Quesada! Merry X-mas everyone!