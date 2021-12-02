Marvel Finally Explains How to Read Its Comics with Digital Release

How to Read Comics the Marvel Way has finally seen publication nearly two years after it was first announced, with all four issues of the limited series by Christopher Hastings and Scott Koblish dropping on digital platforms today. The book was first announced in January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked the comics industry, with an initial launch date of April. At the time, we wrote:

Whenever a comic book publisher screws something up and people complain about it, the excuse is always that readers "just don't understand comics." Well, Marvel is finally going to do something about it, as this April, they'll publish How to Read Comics the Marvel Way #1 by Christopher Hastings and Scott Koblish. The book will teach readers how to understand complex concepts like pictures and words together. No longer will funny books be a mystery… well, unless you try to buy them. But hopefully, Hastings and Koblish are already working on How to Buy Comics the Marvel Way which explains all about senseless super-mega-crossover event tie-ins, endless #1 issue relaunches, and why it costs $4 to $5 to buy a single chapter of a larger story.

That didn't happen, obviously, and How to Read Comics the Marvel Way joined what Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston branded the Marvel MIA list. However, in March of 2021, Johnston was scouring future Amazon listings while on the throne as he does when he came across one for a TPB collection of How to Read Comics the Marvel Way, at that time set for November. That listing now lists September 2022 as the release date, but the individual issues can all be purchased on Marvel's digital store, Comixology, Amazon, and wherever else you can buy new digital comics these days. The first issue can also be read for free for Marvel Unlimited subscribers. Check out a preview of the first issue below.