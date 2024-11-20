Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Jody Houser, will sliney

Marvel Finally Publish Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 5 Years Late

Jody Houser and Will Sliney are to recreate Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker as a comic book. Previously announced for 2020 publication.

Comic book adapter extraordinaire Jody Houser and artist Will Sliney are to recreate Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker as a comic book for the first time. Previously announced in 2019 for 2020 publication, it was one of the many cancelled comics of the pandemic shutdown, the series – with the same creators, covers and solicits, will now launch on the 26th of February as a five-issue series.

"In addition to retelling the Resistance's desperate last stand, the shocking return of Emperor Palpatine, and more, the series will include all new scenes that are not in the final film. The comic adaptation arrives just in time for the launch of Charles Soule and Luke Ross' Star Wars: Legacy of Vader, a new ongoing series set between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. While Legacy of Vader reveals Kylo Ren's evolution as Supreme Leader of the First Order and his daring quest into his grandfather's tragic past, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comic adaptation gives fans a chance to experience the dramatic end of the character's journey in an all-new way. THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE GALAXY BEGINS! As the Resistance struggles against the First Order's dominance, Poe Dameron discovers an unthinkable threat on the horizon. As the fate of the galaxy hangs in the balance, Rey must find a way to the hidden Sith hideout, putting her on a collision course with Kylo Ren! With only hours to act, will our heroes avert the devastation of the FINAL ORDER?"

"There's a resurgence of interest in these characters, especially Kylo Ren, Darth Vader's blood heir," Editor Mark Paniccia shared. "Jody's script captures the impact of these iconic moments between the film's heroes and villains, while the art by Will Sliney and dazzling colors by Guru-eFX give a visually unique experience of this epic finale." With covers by Phil Noto, Jodie Muir, and Brian Stelfreeze along with a special movie variant cover.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #1 (OF 5)

Written by JODY HOUSER

Art by WILL SLINEY

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by JODIE MUIR

Variant Cover by BRIAN STELFREEZE

Movie Variant Cover

On Sale 2/26

