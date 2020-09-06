Marvel Gives 300+ Black Panther Comics Away Free on Amazon In Tribute

Last week, Chadwick Boseman lost his life to cancer at the age of 43. In tribute to the way he brought the character to life on-screen, and made so many people love him, now everyone has the chance to read every Black Panther comic book published by Marvel Comics and IDW, for free. But only as individual single issues, not the digital compilations. Bleeding Cool has identified just over 300 comics, currently free on ComiXology and on Amazon Kindle, from the original Jack Kirby comics, through Don McGregor, Christopher Priest, Ta-Nahesi Coates/Brian Stelfreeze and Kyle Baker. Feel free to let us know in the comments if we've missed any, we are happy to add them to the big list. For those not wanting to pay over the odds…

Fantastic Four (1961-1998) #52 – the first appearance of Black Panther.

Black Panther (1977-1979) #1-15 – the Jack Kirby/Don McGregor run.

Black Panther (1988) #1-4

Black Panther (1998-2003) #1-#62 – The Christopher Priest run.

Black Panther 2099 (2004) #1

X-Men (2004-2007) #175-178

Black Panther (2005-2008) #1-42 – The Reginald Hudlin run.

Black Panther (2005-2008) Annual #1

Black Panther (2008-2010) #1-12 Reginald Hudlin second run.

Black Panther: The Man Without Fear (2010-2012) #513-523, #523.1, #524-52

Captain America/Black Panther: Flags Of Our Fathers (2010) #1-4

Black Panther (2016-2018) #1-18, #166-172 – Ta-Nehisi Coates first run.

Black Panther (2016-2018) Annual #1

Black Panther: World of Wakanda (2016-2017) #1-6

Black Panther And The Crew (2017) #1-6

Marvel's Black Panther Prelude (2017) #1-2 –

Black Panther: Long Live The King (2017-2018) #1-6

Amazing Spider-Man: Wakanda Forever (2018) #1

Avengers: Wakanda Forever (2018) #1

X-Men: Wakanda Forever (2018) #1

Black Panther: The Sound And The Fury (2018) #1

Shuri (2018-2019) #1-10

Killmonger (2018-2019) #1- 5

Rise of the Black Panther (2018) #1-6

Black Panther vs. Deadpool (2018-2019) #1-5

Black Panther (2018-) #1-22 – Ta Nehisi Coates second run.

Marvel Action Black Panther (2019-) #1-6 – Kyle Baker run.

Black Panther And The Agents Of Wakanda (2019-) #1-8

That's a lot of comic books. It is unlikely that Marvel will keep its availability free for much longer, so feel free to take advantage of this if you wish.