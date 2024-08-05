Marvel Gives Gallery Editions To Secret Wars and Wolverine & Gambit

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: amazing spider-man, big books, fantastic four, gallery, gambit, Secret Wars, uncle scrooge, wolverine

Marvel Gives Gallery Editions To Fantastic Four, Secret Wars, Amazing Spider-Man, Uncle Scrooge, and Wolverine & Gambit

Article Summary Marvel announces oversized Gallery Editions for Secret Wars, Wolverine & Gambit, Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and Uncle Scrooge.

Secret Wars Gallery Edition features Spider-Man's alien costume origin, with 480 pages of crossover action.

Fantastic Four: Behold...Galactus! collects iconic battles in a 232-page deluxe edition from Lee, Kirby, and Byrne.

New Uncle Scrooge comic by Jason Aaron and classic Carl Barks reissue in the Infinity Dime Gallery Edition.

Marvel's Gallery Edition collections emphasise the size of the pages printed rather than the amount of comics within. 13 inches or 33cm in height, and 9.3 inches or 34 cm in width, at current measurements. And we now have 2025 listings for the next collections in this rather tall and wide category…

MARVEL MASTERPIECES: MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS GALLERY EDITION

Jim Shooter, Mike Zeck, Bob Layton

July 8, 2025 $100 480 pages

The first and greatest comic book crossover of all, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all!

Drawn from Earth across the stars, the Marvel Universe's greatest villains and heroes are set against one another by the mysterious and unbelievably powerful Beyonder, with the winners promised the ultimate prize. But as battle lines are drawn, new alliances are forged and old enemies clash, one among them is unwilling to settle for anything less than godhood. Can even the combined might of the Avengers, Spider-Man, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men prevent Doctor Doom from becoming the most powerful being in the universe? Featuring shocking twists and turns — including the debut of the new Spider-Woman, a major status-quo change for the Thing and the origin of Spider-Man's alien costume!

COLLECTING: Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars (1984) 1-12 Facsimile Editions

MARVEL MASTERPIECES: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN – THE BLACK COSTUME YEAR ONE GALLERY EDITION

Tom DeFalco, Roger Stern, Bob Layton, Ron Frenz and Rick Leonardi

On Sale Date: June 10, 2025 464 pages

The classic saga of Peter Parker and his symbiote suit, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! When Spidey makes his homecoming from the super-hero Secret Wars, he returns with a miraculous new outfit, a striking black-and-white Spider-Man costume that morphs and responds to his very thoughts, allowing him to change back to Peter Parker at will! It also makes him stronger than ever, with an unlimited supply of webbing — ideal for taking on new threats like the Rose and the Puma! But could this miraculous article of alien clothing have a mind of its own? As the days pass, Spidey soon discovers there's more to his new costume than he at first realized: It's actually an alien symbiote, out to bond with him permanently! Featuring the Black Cat, the Fantastic Four, the Hobgoblin and a shocking revelation from Mary Jane Watson! COLLECTING: Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 252-263 Facsimile Editions

FANTASTIC FOUR: BEHOLD…GALACTUS! GALLERY EDITION

Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, John Byrne

May 20, 2025 $50 232 pages

The Fantastic Four and the world eater Galactus have clashed time and again, and this deluxe hardcover collects three of their most iconic battles!

First, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduce the World-Eater and his enigmatic herald, the Silver Surfer, as they come for Earth in one of the greatest comic-book sagas ever told! Next, John Buscema's powerful pencils illustrate the arrival of new herald Gabriel the Air-Walker, signaling doom for the human race! Then, John Byrne takes over as Terrax leads the Devourer back to Earth — and the entire Marvel Universe pitches in to help the FF save the planet from becoming his next meal!

COLLECTING: Fantastic Four (1961) 48-50, 120-123, 242-244

WOLVERINE/GAMBIT: VICTIMS GALLERY EDITION

Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale

March 25, 2025 $50 120 pages

The acclaimed team of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale come together again to tell a story of X-Man Gambit stalking the streets of London, hunting…Wolverine?! Warrior. Ronin. Soldier. Mutant. Logan knows little of his past, save that it was fraught with pain and loss. Today, Wolverine is an X-Man — using his animal-keen senses, accelerated healing factor and razor-sharp claws to help protect a world that fears and hates mutants! Always an outsider, Gambit was shunned as a youth because of his strange, burning-red eyes. Eventually, Remy LeBeau realized he was a mutant, possessed of the ability to charge inanimate objects with explosively released biokinetic energy. A reformed thief and charming scoundrel, the ragin' Cajun always has a card up his sleeve! Now, Loeb and Sale bring the X-Men's outlaw heroes to London in the wake of brutal slayings that may mark the return of the 19th-century serial killer called Jack the Ripper! Or could one of these two be the real killer? It's a fast-paced murder mystery that will keep you guessing right up until the last page! COLLECTING: Wolverine/Gambit: Victims (1995) 1-4, material from Uncanny X-Men Annual (1992) 18

UNCLE SCROOGE AND THE INFINITY DIME GALLERY EDITION ALEX ROSS COVER

Jason Aaron, Carl Barks, Paolo Mottura, Alex Ross

March 18, 2025 $34.99 96 pages

For the first time ever, Marvel and Disney team up in the realm of comics to bring you the story of the ¢entury starring! It's the story you never expected! One of the greatest characters in the history of comics leaps into his most epic adventure yet, in the mighty manner only Marvel can deliver! When Uncle Scrooge's fabled money bin gets stolen by a shocking culprit, the world's toughest duck must undertake a quest unlike any other, alongside a surprising array of allies: other versions of himself! And it's all from the imaginations of Marvel mainstay writer Jason Aaron (THOR, AVENGERS) and a cadre of celebrated Scrooge artists! Also re-presenting the classic CHRISTMAS ON BEAR MOUNTAIN, the first appearance of Scrooge McDuck by the legendary Disney Comics creator Carl Barks! COLLECTING: Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime (2024) 1

