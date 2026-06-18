Posted in: Arcade, Games, Pinball, Pokémon, Video Games | Tagged: pokemon

Stern Pinball Reveals Several Pokémon Table Accessories

Stern Pinball dropped a number of new accessories for their Pokémon pinball table, including an amazing topper featuring Magikarp

Article Summary Stern Pinball has unveiled new Pokémon pinball accessories, led by a Magikarp topper and a Poké Ball shooter knob.

The animated Magikarp topper adds RGB lighting, callouts, wave motion, and an exclusive Pokémon Magikarp Multiball mode.

Pokémon pinball owners can also add speaker lights, cabinet lighting, side armor, and Inside Art Blades upgrades.

New Stern Pinball Pokémon accessories range from $99.99 art blades to a $1,499.99 Magikarp topper.

Stern Pinball has revealed several new items for their recently released Pokémon pinball table for those who want to go the extra mile to spice the table up. The team has released a new set of lights and decor for inside and out, as well as the usual light-up speakers every table gets. But the two big items are the Poké Ball shooter knob and the Magikarp topper that just looks amazing lit up. We have more details and pricing from the company below.

Bring Extra Flavor to the Pokémon Pinball Game With Stern Pinball's Accessories

Upgrade your gaming experience with the Magikarp Pokémon topper. This topper features a mechanically animated Magikarp and mechanical wave motion over an ocean scene, RGB lighting, and M-A-G-I-K-A-R-P callout letters. Owners of this topper will have access to an exclusive Magikarp Multiball. Catching a Pokémon awards a letter. Spell out MAGIKARP to light the Magikarp Multiball at the right ramp. Keep the excitement going as awarded letters will carry over from player to player and from game to game.

Embark on your journey straight from the plunge with the Poké Ball shooter knob. This shooter knob features a sculpt of the iconic Poké Ball, adding a fun element to every Trainer's journey. Make your speakers stand out with the official Speaker Expression Lighting System accessory for the Pro and Premium editions. With intelligent RGB LED lighting, your speakers will light up and flash with this fully integrated and dynamically responsive accessory as you progress through your journey.

Enhance your game with the Expression Lighting System Accessory kit. This modular kit adds intelligent full color spectrum RGB LEDs. Featuring laser-cut illuminated side armor, Cabinet Expression Lighting with 96 intelligent RGB LEDs, and Side Armor Expression Lighting with 48 intelligent RGB LEDs. This system is synchronized to custom light shows and dynamically responsive to game events. Extend the world of Pokémon beyond the playfield with the Pokémon Art Blades. These stunning art blades feature art of several Pokémon and a new dimension to the world under the glass.

Magikarp Pokémon Topper – $US 1499.99

Poké Ball Shooter Knob – $US 174.99

Side Armor – $US 399.99

Side Armor Expression Lighting System – $US 249.99

Cabinet Expression Lighting System – $US 299.99

Speaker Expression Lighting System – $US 199.99

Pokémon Inside Art Blades – $US 99.99

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