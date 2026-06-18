Posted in: Comics | Tagged: John Amor, Paulina Ganucheau, Supernatural

Supernatural: Wayward Special Will Set Up A Supernatural Event

Supernatural: Wayward Special by Paulina Ganucheau and John Amor will set up a Supernatural event comic book later...

Nick Barrucci, CEO and owner of Dynamite Entertainment, fills us in with his plans for the Supernatural comic book franchise, based on the long-running fantasy TV show, and looking as to what's coming down the crucifix for September 2026. He tells us that "following Greg Pak's hit series that started the Dynamite era of Supernatural, this special serves as a fork in the road and essential reading. Sam and Dean's bond is usually unbreakable, but something mysterious will drive them apart. Leading into the next big event for the franchise. Paulina Ganucheau's script is incredible, and trust me, this issue is more special than I can state, and it will really take Supernatural to a new level!" The Supernatural: Wayward Special by Paulina Ganucheau and John Amor will be published in the first week of September 2026. The Supernatural event it will set up is to be published later this year and should be revealed around San Diego Comic-Con. And. yes, The Supernatural: Wayward Special it will come with a blind bag…

SUPERNATURAL: WAYWARD SPECIAL #1

Writer: Paulina Ganucheau

Artist: John Amor

Cover A: John Amor

Cover B: Photo 1

Cover C: Photo 2

Price: $5.99

Page Count: 48

On Sale Date: 9/2/2026

Rating: Teen+

The split starts here – in a shocking one-shot issue that sets the table for the explosive event to come! Sam and Dean Winchester are bound by blood and purpose – so what horrible, hellish forces could drive these brothers to travel separate roads? You'll find the answers here… This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this offering. Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited. Allocations may occur. One book blind bag.

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