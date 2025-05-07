Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: jonathan hickman, x-files

Marvel Has Plans To Publish X-Files Comics… And Crossover With Them

Jonathan Hickman reveals that Marvel Comics has plans to publish X-Files comics... and crossover with them

Article Summary Marvel is planning to publish new X-Files comics, as confirmed by writer Jonathan Hickman.

Potential Marvel and X-Files crossover events are being discussed for future comic releases.

X-Files comics previously appeared with Topps, IDW, and DC/Wildstorm, but never at Marvel before.

Hickman's Aliens Vs Avengers finale ties into Marvel's expanded Fox property comics universe.

Jonathan Hickman, talking to David Harper on the Off-Panel Podcast states mentioned the origins of the Aliens vs Avengers series, and how it wasn't really Aliens vs Avengers, more like the whole Marvel Universe, but the AVA logo looks better. And saying how it was all agreed editorially three years ago. "We were doing a deal with the Fox film studio side, and so they were gonna be able to do Predator books, Aliens books, they're gonna be able to do X-Files books."

Well, we knew about the Aliens and Predator comics, as well as Planet Of The Apes at Marvel, with Marvel crossovers for the first two. But X-Files? That's new. New to Marvel at least, there have, of course, been X-Files comics before, with a hit run from Topps Comics in the nineties that launched the career of Charlie Adlard a decade and more before The Walking Dead. And another run more recently from IDW Entertainment s well as DC/Wildstorm.

But Marvel Comics hasn't been there before. Might that be next on the Fox list? And if so, can X-Files Vs X-Men be far behind? Jonathan also adds, regarding Aliens Vs Avengers… "Fox was amused at how hard I went into the Prometheus mythology… there's a lot of meat on that bone. I did not get any pushback. They really like the scripts. Every time I turned in, they were kind of excited and then delighted." And promising big surprises for the final issue, out in June.

ALIENS VS AVENGERS #4 (OF 4)

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Esad Ribic

FINALE! THE SINISTER PLOT REVEALED!

Earth's mightiest heroes abandoned their home planet to save humanity from the Xenomorph threat. Now, they've arrived on Mars – current refuge of the X-Men. But the twisted machinations of Mister Sinister might spell doom for them all… Don't miss the EPIC CONCLUSION of Hickman and Ribic's CROSSOVER MASTERPIECE!

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Jun 18, 2025

SRP: $7.99

So, who would you like to see working on an X-Files comic book from Marvel Comics? The truth is out there, but Jonathan Hickman just drops it like bombs.

The X-Files, created by Chris Carter, aired from 1993 to 2002 on Fox across nine seasons, with 202 episodes, and a tenth season of six episodes in 2016. The X-Files returned for an eleventh season of ten episodes in 2018, with a 1998 film and another in 2008. The series revolves around FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder, played by David Duchovny, and Dana Scully, played by Gillian Anderson, who investigate the X-Files; marginalised, unsolved cases involving paranormal phenomena. It became the longest-running sci-fi show in American history.

