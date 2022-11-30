Marvel Launch The Family Snikt Wolverine Digital Comic Today

The Family Snikt is a new Marvel Infinity webtoon-style comic book launching today on their Marvel Unlimited digital service, starring Wolverine – all of them. Or rather, all the children and clones available to him, all together for one story. That's Logan, Laura, Daken and Gabby, all in one story. Oh and Jonathan, an actual wolverine as well. Five Wolverines, one comic, what could possibly go wrong? Oh and they have a team T-shirt too.

The Family Snikt by Stephanie Williams, Alan Robinson, KJ Diaz and Joe Sabino, has its first chapter published today, a calling of the Wolverine clam together by Gabby, its Honey Badger, from all their various adventures and romantic enticement for one mission together – to be a proper family. So that maybe, just maybe, they may share more than just genetics and implanted adamantium bones.

It looks like a five-part series, though no more information aside from covers is available yet. But it does look like, yes, Logan will be required to wear The Snikts T-shirt.

Which coincidentally is the name of a song that I unearthed from my university gigging days by a now-forgotten British band, The Dry Risers, somewhere between Madchester and Britpop of the early nineties. And this standout song of their, Wear The T-Shirt. I know, it's as fresh as it was thirty years ago. So who is going to start making Snikt Famly shirts so that we can all join in the fun? If nothing else, it should keep Jumbo Carnation busy.

Marvel's Voice: Infinity Comics #27 is published on Marvel Unlimited today, with subsequent episodes in following weeks until the end of 2022. Then it will be something completely different.