Marvel Launches Changes For Blind Bags And Mystery Bags For 2026

Marvel Comics launches changes for Blind Bags and Mystery Bags for 2026 at ComicsPRO

Marvel Comics is making changes to its blind bag promotions in 2026, starting with the True Believer blind bag for Queen In Black #1, but also for Avengers Armageddon #1. David Gabriel told the retailers at ComicsPro that, unlike previous blind bags Marvel has done for Ultimate Endgame and Daredevil, they will now only contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering. So there is no chance of getting a cover that you could have easily just picked up off the shelf. The main cover and regular open-to-order variant covers cannot be found in True Believers Blind Bags. And addition to those covers listed, fans can once again look forward to super rare exclusive covers by surprise contributors, including hand-drawn, one-of-a-kind sketch covers. . You can follow along with ComicsPRO announcements right now with this handy tag. And check out the Queen In Black Blind Bags:

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

SWIMSUIT VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

JEFF AND KNULL VARIANT COVER BY GURIHURU

ALTERNATE WEBHEAD FOIL VARIANT COVER BY PAT GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

ALTERNATE HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

ALL BLACK BLANK VARIANT COVER

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER A BY DAVID MARQUEZ

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER B BY DAVID MARQUEZ

OR SEVERAL RARE, HAND DRAWN SKETCH COVERS BY SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS!

David also wanted to share this image for the sketched cover variants, noting the text on the back for the Original Sketch Covers which will see Marvel artists and celebrities contribute original sketches on sketch covers for the blind bags, which will be different to the blank cover variants, so that people won't be scammed like last time with Robert Downey Jr forgeries.

And then David Gabriel also talked about the 616 Day Marvel Mystery Bag for June, which will be a different offer for DoomQuest #1. "These are going to have an extremely limited print run. This mystery bag will feature the black-and-white pencil version of Doomquest #1, there will be two different covers. Your free bag will have one cover, and the for-sale bag."

"Each of the bags will have a foil Doctor Doom mask and then we will also have one of three different Doom facsimile stories, that will be a special limited print run and limited selling window for these to test them out."

So it looks like most stores will be getting two of these Mystery Bags to promote the comic book in question, rather than something more public-facing like the True Believers Blind Bags.

