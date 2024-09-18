Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: sabretooth, wolverine

Marvel Launches Sabretooth Series This December

Marvel launches a new Sabretooth series this December, from Frank Tieri and Michael Sta. Maria, set in 1900s New York

Article Summary Marvel debuts new Sabretooth series set in 1900s New York, created by Frank Tieri and Michael Sta. Maria.

Series titled SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON’T TALK explores untold stories of Wolverine's archenemy.

Features Gangs of NY underworld, with Mister Sinister hints and connections to past comics.

Sabretooth, created by Claremont and Byrne, has a brutal history and ties to Wolverine and Weapon X.

Frank Tieri spreads the word, posting to social media, "The cat— sabretooth cat, that is— is outta the bag! I'm doing Sabretooth again, kids! SABRETOOTH:THE DEAD DON'T TALK sees Wolverine's greatest foe in an untold tale set in the Gangs of NY 1900's underworld! Join me & Michael Sta. Maria on this wild -& violent -ride this December!" With the solicitation posted to AIPT…and covers that seem to suggest that Mister Sinister was getting involved with them as well, as it is a sequel to Tieri's previous comic book series Ruins of Ravencroft: Sabretooth. This helps get around the issue that Sabretooth is dead… well, at the moment, anyway. You know how that goes.

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #1 (OF 5)

Written by FRANK TIERI

Penciled by MICHAEL STA. MARIA

Cover by FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

Who is Mad Dog Murphy? A person alive in the 1900s seen in a picture on the wall of NYC's oldest tavern? Yes. A feared gangster and murderer who rose to power among the notorious Gangs of NY? Yes. And also, perhaps most shockingly of all, none other than… Sabretooth?!?

Join us — and Wolverine — as we uncover this secret untold chapter from the life of Logan's greatest foe in a tale of violence, betrayal, shocking reveals and more violence. Sabretooth may be dead… but the secrets from his past —and the ways in which they may affect Wolverine in the present — are very much alive

Sabretooth was created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne in Iron Fist #14 in 1977 before being developed into an X-Men villain during the "Mutant Massacre" crossover in 1986 and has endured as the archenemy of Wolverine. The alias of Victor Creed, he is a psychopathic mutant with enhanced senses, razor-sharp claws, superhuman strength and reflexes, and regenerative healing abilities, both Sabretooth and Wolverine participants of the Weapon X super-soldier programme.

