Marvel Launches Sorcerer Supreme #1 In 2026… But Who? And By Whom?

Marvel Comics launches the new Sorcerer Supreme #1 in 2026... but who? And by whom?

Article Summary Marvel announces Sorcerer Supreme #1 for January 2026, shrouded in secrecy about its new lead.

The current Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Doom, has been defeated, sparking competition for the role.

Strong speculation points to Magik (Illyana Rasputin) as the new Sorcerer Supreme of Earth.

Hints from recent Magik cancellations and creative teams fuel rumors of a major status shift.

In the new Marvel Comics' December 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as a new Doctor Strange of Asgard #1 for December, they have a new Sorcerer Supreme #1 for January. Credited to Writer M and Artist Z, and all these folks vying for the role as the new Sorcerer Supreme of Earth after Doctor Doom is defeated and deposed, if he actually ever is.

SORCERER SUPREME #1

Writer M (W) • Artist M (A) • Cover by LEIRIX • Variant Cover by CLASSIFIED

Design Variant Cover by CLASSIFIED • Promo Art Variant Cover by Devmalya Pramanik

Variant Cover by Mark Brooks • Variant Cover by Rose Besch

Virgin Variant Cover by Rose Besch • Winter Break Variant Cover by Geoff Shaw

3-PART Magic Connecting Variant Cover C by INHYUK LEE

THE SORCERER SUPREME IS DEAD. LONG LIVE THE SORCERER SUPREME.

In the aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new power rises. One willing to defy tradition, break every rule and chart a bold, new path. Will this rogue Sorcerer Supreme bring magic in the Marvel Universe to new heights or leave it in ruin?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Our money is on Magik as the new Sorcerer Supreme, a role she has played in different parallel universes and futures, as well as being the Sorcerer Supreme of Limbo in the Marvel Universe. And following in from the Magik comic book series, cancelled this week, with the creative team of Ashley Allen, German Peralta, and Arthur Hesli who Marvel Comics are teasing has something to follow together. And just as The Mortal Thor has been solicited as just plain Thor, maybe Sorcerer Supreme will be revealed to have Magik before it. Or we could be totally, completely wrong of course. But if I were a betting man, my money would be on Illyana Rasputin, out of the X-Men and in a book where Tom Brevoort doesn't have to look at her. Unless of course, as the Magik #10 Foreshadow Variant suggested, she'll be in an X-Vengers team coming out of the other side of the Age Of Revelation… could it be both? A mutant Sorcerer Supreme would play a strong role in such a team…

