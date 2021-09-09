Marvel Meow: Marvel and Viz Media's Cat Manga Debuts in October

Marvel devours every genre in existence, so it was inevitable that they would go after the cat manga genre sooner or later. Thus, we have Marvel Meow. What's better than a cat manga? Why, a cat manga set in the Marvel universe, of course! Ever since Disney bought up Marvel, it has been devouring media and genres like Galactus on its way to conquering all of Pop Culture until the world thinks Marvel is all Pop Culture.

The cat manga genre has a simple premise: it follows a cat and how funny and goofy cats are with humans. It has been a viable genre in manga for decades now. Even Master of Horror Junji Ito took years off horror manga to write and draw a cat manga about his own cat. And it was a comedy. Are you going to argue with Junji Ito?

And Marvel Meow is not just fan fiction. It is officially a Marvel-licensed series published in Japan, now in English from Viz Media. It's a cat manga with Marvel characters in it. Its cat protagonist is from the Marvel canon. The idea here is that cats and Marvel are two great tastes that taste great together. The protagonist is Captain Marvel's cat. She does cute cat shenanigans with other Marvel characters in that way that you find in cat manga; only it's all Marvel characters. It's written and drawn by Nao Fuji, who's also working on a Black Cat manga, which is not a cat manga but a manga about Black Cat.

"Join Captain Marvel's pet, Chewie, as she wreaks havoc in the lives of Marvel's most popular characters!

Gain a new perspective on beloved favorites such as Spider-Man and Iron Man, formidable villains including Thanos and Galactus, and antiheroes like Deadpool, as they all become the playthings of this capricious "cat" creature.

Originally shared on Marvel's official Instagram, these comic strips have been collected with all-new content into a gift book that will delight Marvel and cat enthusiasts alike!"

Marvel Meow is out from Viz Media on October 12th.