Marvel Omnibus Watch From February To July 2026

Marvel Omnibus Watch from February to July 2026, from X-Men to Spider-Man to Captain America to Fantastic Four

Article Summary All-new Marvel Omnibus releases from February to July 2026 for X-Men, Spider-Man, Avengers, and more

Detailed contents and highlights for anticipated volumes, including event sagas and milestone runs

Major Star Wars Legends and High Republic Omnibuses featured with full story arcs and creators

Essential info on pricing, page counts, and classic to modern Marvel storylines collected in Omnibus

It's big book time, courtesy of Edelweiss, Amazon, Penguin Random House and Near Mint with a look at some more upcoming Marvel comic book Omnibuses for 2026… from February through to July.

July 2026

Captain America by Mark Gruenwald Omnibus Vol. 3 July 2026

Captain America faces a threat like never before when Superia raises an army of female super villains — but even with the roguish gun-for-hire Paladin's help, can Cap thwart Superia's stratagem? Next, Cap comes face-to-face with his German counterpart, Hauptmann Deutschland. Both men are after the Red Skull — until they discover he's dead, killed by Scourge! Or has he?! While Operation: Galactic Storm rages, Steve Rogers must face a gauntlet of his most formidable foes! Then prepare for one of the wildest stories ever as Steve finds himself transformed into Cap-Wolf! Other furry heroes soon join the fun — including Man-Wolf, Werewolf by Night, Wolfsbane…and Wolverine! Plus: Steve joins Frank Castle in a brutal battle for blood and glory — and Ghost Rider in a terrifying showdown with the Scarecrow! Meanwhile, the U.S.Agent hunts Scourge! But why is Steve wearing his deadly foe Crossbones' costume?! COLLECTING: Captain America (1968) #387-418, Captain America Annual (1971) #11, Punisher/Captain America: Blood & Glory (1992) #1-3, Ghost Rider/Captain America: Fear (1992) #1, U.S.Agent (1993) #1-4 1184 pages $125

Star Wars Legends: The Newspaper Strips Omnibus JULY 2026

Russ Manning, Archie Goodwin, Alfredo Alcala, Al Williamson. Classic tales of STAR WARS, from the funny pages to your bookshelves! Beginning in 1979, fans got a daily dose of a galaxy far, far away in their newspapers — and now you can savor those stories without the 24-hour wait! C-3PO chronicles the adventures of the rebel heroes! Luke takes his chances on a gambler's world! A sojourn on Tatooine is anything but peaceful! Princess Leia is put to work as an Imperial servant! Han Solo makes another Kessel Run! Boba Fett makes his print debut! The Serpent Masters capture Luke, Doctor Arakkus prepares a death trap and the rebels' base is besieged! There are dangers in the depths of Aquaris and an ancient threat lurking in the heart of Yavin's moon! But who is that claiming to be Ben Kenobi?! Plus: As the Rebel Alliance prepares to relocate to the ice planet Hoth, Luke gears up for a climactic showdown with Darth Vader — and Han faces a rogues' gallery of bounty hunters! COLLECTING: Classic Star Wars: The Early Adventures (1994) #1-9, Classic Star Wars: Han Solo at Stars' End (1997) #1-3, Classic Star Wars (1992) #1-20, Classic Star Wars: A New Hope (1994) #1-2, Classic Star Wars: The Vandelhelm Mission (1995) #1, Star Wars newspaper strips ("The Constancia Affair," "The Kashyyyk Depths," "Planet of Kadril") 968 pages $125

Daredevil by Nocenti & Romita Jr. Omnibus Vol. 2 JULY 2026

All hell breaks loose in the thrilling conclusion of Ann Nocenti and John Romita Jr's highly influential run! Daredevil has his hands full battling "evil mutants" Blob and Pyro, tangling with the Inhumans, and fighting way out of his weight class against Ultron! But his team-up with Spider-Man against the terrifying menace Blackheart leads the Man Without Fear into hellish unfamiliar territory and sets him on a path for a confrontation with Blackheart's pernicious parent: none other than Mephisto! Forced to face his demons like never before, Matt will be Daredevil no more — so who's swinging around town in the red suit, committing vicious crimes with pinpoint accuracy? Meanwhile, the Kingpin sets his sights on building a media empire! Can the real Daredevil be reborn in time to administer the last rites to Wilson Fisk's reign of terror? Plus: Typhoid Mary blazes a trail into the lives of Spider-Man, Wolverine and Ghost Rider! COLLECTING: Daredevil (1964) #267-291, Daredevil Annual (1967) #5-6, Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) #213-214; material from Marvel Comics Presents (1988) #109-116, 123-130, 150-151; Marvel Holiday Special (1991) #2 992 pages $125

Punisher & Fury MAX by Garth Ennis Omnibus JULY 2026

Legendary PUNISHER scribe Garth Ennis reveals the secret, bloody history of Frank Castle and Nick Fury! Before the Punisher was born in Vietnam, Frank Castle had already become a dark legend of the battlefield. Now learn the truth about Castle's first command — and his first kill. It's the answer to the question: What made the Punisher? Colonel Nick Fury certainly had an impact along the way. As an old man, Nick sits alone in a dank hotel room, coughing his confessions into a tape recorder, laying out a legacy of carnage stretching back to World War II — including his encounters with a young Marine sniper named Frank Castle. You won't believe the horrors Frank and Nick went through in Vietnam — and how they survived to tell the tale! Nick's constant lust for combat has blinded him to all other concerns, but the end is coming. The debt is long past due. And Fury's true legacy will soon be written in blood for all to see. Plus: a modern-day tale of the Punisher, rooted in seeds planted decades ago in Moscow and Afghanistan! COLLECTING: Punisher: The Platoon (2017) #1-6, Fury MAX (2012) #1-13, Get Fury (2024) #1-6, Punisher: Soviet (2019) #1-6 712 pages $100

Captain America Omnibus Vol. 5 July 2026

Collects: Captain America (1968) 215-260; Incredible Hulk (1968) 232; Marvel Premiere (1972) 49; material from What If? (1977) 5, 26

June 2026

The Amazing Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 7 June 2026

In an early phase of his legendary career, John Romita Jr. joins Amazing Spider- Man as ongoing artist! This Omnibus collection covers the Amazing debut of one of the greatest artists in Spideydom! Spider-Man all-time art great John Romita Jr. makes takes the reins, plus John Byrne draws a Parker crackup on campus and Frank Miller puts Spidey in the path of Doctor Strange and Punisher in a pair of Annual-sized classics! Madame Web makes her first appearance, Sub- Mariner makes the scene against the Frightful Four and Spidey meets Moon Knight! Hydro-Man and Sandman make a diabolical pair of deadlies as they unite against our hero. Meanwhile, Peter Parker goes to jail?! That Parker luck is working big time! Plus: A pair of What If? tales and the Hulk and Spider-Man in a massive Marvel Treasury Edition extravaganza! COLLECTING: Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #206-223; Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #14-15; Marvel Treasury Edition (1974) #25; material from What If? (1977) #23-24, 30 680 pages $100

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Omnibus Vol. 3 June 2026

The final volume of Spider-Man's reinvigorating "Brand New Day" era sets him against a gauntlet of his deadliest foes! The violent tension between Spidey and Norman Osborn builds to a boil! Electro becomes the voice of the people! When one of Peter Parker's closest friends is on the brink of ruin, all clues point to the sinister Sandman! The Rhino charges in for a heartbreaking story of love, loss and lust for power! Mysterio is back from the dead — and he's not alone! Peter Parker meets the new Vulture! Morbius, the Living Vampire, is out for blood! The Lizard returns — deadlier than ever! And it turns out that something can stop the Juggernaut! But the family of Kraven the Hunter is preparing an unholy resurrection, and their Grim Hunt might just put Spidey back in the grave! Plus: At last, find out what really happened at the wedding of Peter and Mary Jane — and what MJ remembers! And when Norman Osborn's baby is born, every villain on the planet wants the first-ever strain of pure Goblin blood! COLLECTING: Amazing Spider-Man (1999) #612-647, Amazing Spider-Man Annual (2009) #37, Dark Reign: The List – Amazing Spider-Man (2009), Amazing Spider-Man Presents: Black Cat (2010) #1-4, The Many Loves of the Amazing Spider-Man (2010) #1; material from Web of Spider-Man (2009) #2-7, 12; Spider-Man: Origin of the Hunter (2010) #1; Spider-Man: Grim Hunt – The Kraven Saga (2010) 1392 pages $150

CAPTAIN MARVEL: HIGHEST, FURTHEST, FASTEST OMNIBUS JUNE 2026

COLLECTS: Captain Marvel (2019) 27-50, Captain Marvel Annual (2022) 1, X-Men (2021) 19-21, Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest (2023) 1-5, Captain Marvel: Assault on Eden (2023) 1, Captain Marvel (2023) 1-10

Star Wars Legends: The New Republic Omnibus Vol. 3 June 2026

Concluding a legendary comic-book vision of the period that followed the original STAR WARS trilogy! All the members of Emperor Palpatine's elite Royal Guard have been hunted down and killed except one: Kir Kanos, the Emperor's most loyal soldier. Fighting for his life, Kanos must find new allies — and a new identity as bounty hunter Kenix Kil! But Kanos' quest puts him in the crosshairs of both the remaining Empire forces and the leaders of the New Republic! Then Boba Fett is alive! And the deadly assignments he takes on next will prove he's still the best of the best! Luke Skywalker establishes a new academy to train the next generation of Jedi Knights — but will he marry Mara Jade, once the Emperor's greatest assassin? The galaxy mourns the death of an iconic rebel hero — and 25 years after the events of A New Hope, Luke's New Jedi Order — which now includes Han Solo and Leia Organa Solo's children — must face the greatest threat since the Sith were defeated: the Yuuzhan Vong! COLLECTING: Star Wars: Crimson Empire (1997) #0-6, Star Wars: The Bounty Hunters – Kenix Kil (1999) #1, Star Wars: Crimson Empire II – Council of Blood (1998) #1-6, Star Wars: Crimson Empire III – Empire Lost (2011) #1-6, Star Wars: Jedi Academy – Leviathan (1998) #1-4, Star Wars: The Mixed-Up Droid (1995) #1, Star Wars: Union (1999) #1-4, Star Wars: Chewbacca (2000) #1-4, Star Wars: Invasion (2009) #0-5, Star Wars: Invasion – Rescues (2010) #1-6, Star Wars: Invasion – Revelations (2011) #1-5, Star Wars Handbook (1998) #2; material from Dark Horse Extra (1998) #21-24; Dark Horse 1344 pages $150

Fantastic Four by Dan Slott Omnibus Vol. 1 JUNE 2026

COLLECTS: Fantastic Four (2018) 1-11, 12 (A story), 13-24; Fantastic Four Wedding Special (2018) 1, Empyre 0 Fantastic Four (2020), Empyre Fallout: Fantastic Four (2020) 1, Fantastic Four: 4 Yancy Street (2019) 1, Fantastic Four: Negative Zone (2019) 1, Fantastic Four: Grimm Noir (2020) 1

X-Men: The Messiah Trilogy Omnibus June 2026

For the first time in one volume, the epic trilogy starring mutant messiah Hope Summers! With no more mutants being born, the future of Homo superior has never looked bleaker. At the seeming end of their evolutionary cycle, a miracle arrives — in the form of the first child born with the X-gene since the tragic events of M-Day! But this sudden source of hope spawns a bloody, violent and tragic conflict for control over the baby girl's fate. To safeguard this infant, Cable takes her into the future but soon finds himself trapped there — with the relentless Bishop in hot pursuit, intent on killing the child! When Cyclops sends the black-ops squad X-Force forward in time to help, the battle is on! But when Cable finally returns to the present, will the girl he has raised, Hope Summers, prove to be mutantkind's savior — or its damnation? COLLECTING: X-Men: Messiah Complex One-Shot (2007); Uncanny X-Men (1981) #492-494, 523-525; X-Men (1991) #205-207; New X-Men (2004) #44-46; X-Factor (2005) #25-27; X-Men: Messiah Complex – Mutant Files (2007); X-Men: The Times and Life of Lucas Bishop (20009) #1-3; Cable (2008) #11-15; X-Force/Cable: Messiah War One-Shot (2009); X-Force (2008) #14-16, 26-28; X-Men: Future History – The Messiah War Sourcebook (2009); Second Coming: Prepare (2009); Second Coming (2010) #1-2; New Mutants (2009) #12-14; X-Men Legacy (2008) #235-237 1112 pages, $12

May 2026

The Invincible Iron Man Omnibus Vol. 4 MAY 2026

Includes the complete "War of the Super-Villains" arc! Iron Man finds himself in the middle of the "War of the Super-Villains," a multi-part epic that is a highwater mark in 1970s Iron Man storytelling. Mandarin vs. Yellow Claw! M.O.D.O.K. vs. the Mad Thinker! Everyone against ol' Shellhead! Will a visit to the San Diego Comic Con provide the rest our hero needs? It's not all bad guys, though, as Iron Man finds time to team with Daredevil, Man-Thing and the Champions before the title is turned over to writer Bill Mantlo, who upgrades Iron Man's armor and brings back classic characters like Madame Masque while weaving Jack of Hearts into the drama. It's a four-year run of underrated Iron Man classics! COLLECTING: Iron Man (1968) #68-112, Iron Man Annual (1970) #3-4. COLLECTS: Iron Man (1968) 68-112, Iron Man Annual (1970) 3-4 $125

Web of Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 2 May 2026

Sensational Spidey adventures — most of which have never been reprinted! Peter Parker gets more than he bargained for as a substitute teacher at his old school — including a rematch with the Living Brain! Spider-Man battles the Hobgoblin and the Looter — but on a trip to Las Vegas, the wall-crawler is out of his weight class when he encounters Mr. Fixit, A.K.A. the gray-skinned Hulk! Then, under suspicion for theft, Spidey attracts costumed attention from the likes of Rocket Racer, Prowler, Sandman, Silver Sable and more! And he'll face more fiendish foes, from the towering Goliath to the cackling Green Goblin and the whispering Tombstone! But if the villainous Chameleon replaced J. Jonah Jameson, would anybody even notice?! And the next time Spider-Man faces the Hulk, Bruce Banner isn't the only one turning green! COLLECTING: Web of Spider-Man (1985) #35-72; Web of Spider-Man Annual (1985) #4-6; Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) #143, 146-147, 150-153, 158; Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #312-313, 329; Incredible Hulk (1968) #349 1360 pages $150

Wolverine: Not Dead Yet Omnibus MAY 2026

Wolverine takes on the Marvel Universe's major players! Wolverine's past is full of nasty characters — but few as fiendish as the White Ghost, a murderous mercenary Logan thought he'd left for dead during his spy years! Then wedding bells are ringing in Madripoor — but when the "happy couple" is Wolverine and the villainous Viper, it's anything but cause for celebration! An alien encounter pits Logan against the Avengers and a host of Earth's heroes! Kidnapped to outer space, Wolverine takes on the Collector and Galactus! Logan teams up with Iron Fist, Cable, Captain America, the Punisher and more — but get ready for his brutal rematches with the Hulk and Deadpool! And Apocalypse is about to turn the feral X-Man's life upside down by transforming him into the lethal Horseman Death! COLLECTING: Wolverine (1988) #119-158, Wolverine Annual 1999, Wolverine: Black Rio (1998) #1, Wolverine/Cable (1999) #1, Wolverine/Punisher: Revelation (1999) #1-4, Iron Fist/Wolverine (2000) #1-4, Hulk (1999) #8 1392 pages $150.00

Incredible Hulk: Return Of The Monster Omnibus – May 5, 2026

by Bruce Jones, John Romita Jr., Lee Weeks

Writer and author Bruce Jones' acclaimed, smash-hit run! Blamed for the televised murder of a child, Bruce Banner becomes Public Enemy No. 1 — hounded by society, hunted by the law and targeted by a mysterious third party with a sinister agenda all its own…one that cuts to the very heart of Banner's strange affliction! If a relentless, unkillable foe who knows all his secrets and weaknesses isn't enough, will his oldest foe, the Abomination — one of the few beings alive that can match the Hulk's brute might — finish the job? Plus: The Absorbing Man has gained the terrifying new ability to jump in and out of people's minds, but what happens when the mind he jumps into belongs to the Incredible Hulk? And as the relentless conspiracy to capture him unfolds, the only people Banner can trust are his old friend (and occasional foe), Doc Samson, and his mysterious benefactor: the enigmatic Mr. Blue! COLLECTING: Incredible Hulk (2000) #34-76, Hulk/Wolverine: Six Hours (2003) #1-4, Hulk/Thing: Hard Knocks (2004) #1-4 Written by Bruce Jones. Penciled by John Romita Jr., Lee Weeks, Stuart Immonen, Mike Deodato Jr., Leandro Fernández, Doug Braithwaite, Darick Robertson, Scott Kolins & Jae Lee

Thunderbolts: Dark Reign Omnibus MAY 2026

A dark era for the ever-changing Thunderbolts! In the aftermath of CIVIL WAR, the country has lost faith in its heroes — and it's ready to put its faith in monsters! As Norman Osborn assembles his new team of Thunderbolts, Songbird and Moonstone must learn how to work alongside vicious killers like Bullseye and Venom! And the Skrull Secret Invasion might be just the opportunity Osborn has been waiting for to take his plans to the next level! A whole new squad includes Yelena Belova, the Irredeemable Ant-Man and the Ghost — but when Deadpool targets Norman Osborn, which side will the unpredictable Thunderbolts take? Plus: solo adventures of key members, including the mysterious Penance! And a super-villain fight club turns the T-bolts concept on its head! COLLECTING: Thunderbolts (1997) #76-81, 110-143; Thunderbolts: Desperate Measures (2007); Thunderbolts: Breaking Point One-Shot (2007); Thunderbolts: International Incident One-Shot (2008); Thunderbolts: Reason in Madness One-Shot (2008); Penance: Relentless (2007) #1-5; Deadpool (2008) #8-9; Secret Warriors (2009) #7-9; material from Civil War: Choosing Sides (2006), Civil War: The Initiative (2007) Written by Andy Diggle, Warren Ellis, Christos Gage, Rick Remender, Jeff Parker, Paul Jenkins, Daniel Way, Jonathan Hickman, John Arcudi & More. Penciled by Mike Deodato Jr., Fernando Blanco, Roberto De La Torre, Bong Dazo, Miguel Angel Sepulveda, Mahmud Asrar, Wellington Alves, Steve Lieber, Brian Denham, Ben Oliver, Paul Gulacy, Paco Medina, Alessandro Vitti, Francisco Ruiz-Velasco & More

Incredible Hulk: Return of the Monster Omnibus MAY 2026

COLLECTS: Incredible Hulk (2000) 34-76, Hulk/Wolverine: Six Hours (2003) 1-4, Hulk/Thing: Hard Knocks (2004) 1-4

Star Wars Legends: Legacy Omnibus Vol. 1 May 2026

Head far into the future of a galaxy long ago! A new evil has arisen, shattering a resurgent Empire and seeking to put an end to the Jedi. The Sith Lord Darth Krayt sits on the throne. Only one hope remains: the last remaining heir to the Skywalker legacy. Cade Skywalker may be strong in the Force — but years after a tragedy, he is a bounty hunter working with Jariah Syn and Deliah Blue. Reluctantly finding himself at the center of galactic turmoil may force Cade to embrace his heritage. But will the path on which he embarks be one of redemption or damnation? As Krayt, now Emperor after a bloody coup, sets out to teach the galaxy a lesson in obedience, will a hidden temple lead Cade to find Jedi for a new age? And when the era-spanning Celeste Morne arrives, will she be the secret weapon that will help take down Krayt? COLLECTING: Star Wars: Legacy (2006) #0, 0-1/2, 1-36, 41 928 pages $125

X-Men: The Trial of Gambit Omnibus May 2026

The ragin' Cajun steals the spotlight in an action-packed era for the X-Men! For years, they've loved each other from a safe distance. Now Rogue and Gambit will become closer than ever, and it may shatter their lives permanently! For when Remy LeBeau past actions stand revealed, he'll face trial — but who will serve as judge, jury and executioner? In other action, an uncanny battle between Cannonball and Gladiator sends the X-Men on their latest intergalactic adventure. Can they free the Shi'ar from the deadly grip of the Phalanx? Meanwhile, another squad grapples with the Kingpin and Sebastian Shaw over a cure for the Legacy virus! Plus: Psylocke and Angel reckon with shocking transformations! The Imperial Guard in the Big Apple! Bishop's adventures in the X.S.E.! A furious Marrow takes on Spider-Man! And meet the mighty Maggott! COLLECTING: Uncanny X-Men (1981) #341-350, -1; X-Men (1991) #62-64, -1; Imperial Guard (1997) #1-3; Psylocke & Archangel: Crimson Dawn (1997) #1-4; Gambit (1997) #1-4; Bishop: Xavier Security Enforcer (1998) #1-3; Marvel Fanfare (1996) #4-5; Longshot (1998) #1; material from Marvel Valentine Special (1997) #1 864 pages $100

April 2026

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Omnibus – April 7, 2026 by Mark Waid, Marc Guggenheim, Carlos Pacheco, Humberto Ramos, Julian Totino Tedesco

Your favorite agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. from page and screen in action across the Marvel Universe!

High-tech weapons. High-stakes missions. High-octane adventure! For the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., it's just another day in the field! Special Agent Phil Coulson brings together the best and the brightest, the gifted and the elite, normal people and superhumans on an as-needed basis to confront, combat and curtail dangers beyond the scope of any conventional peace-keeping force! Welcome to Level Eight. Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D.! Daisy Johnson, A.K.A. Quake, faces a seismic family reunion! Agent May and Mockingbird confront an army of super-powered monstrosities! Nick Fury is forced to team up with his father, Nick Fury Sr.! Fitz risks his life; Simmons battles for hers! Plus: Coulson is reunited with his great love, Lola — no, not the flying car! Featuring Tony Stark, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Deathlok, Howard the Duck and more!

COLLECTING: S.H.I.E.L.D. (2014) #1-8, 9 (A story), 10-12; Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2016) #1-10; All-New, All-Different Point One (2015) #1 (S.H.I.E.L.D. story), Agent Carter: S.H.I.E.L.D. 50th Anniversary (2015) #1, The Cavalry: S.H.I.E.L.D. 50th Anniversary (2015) #1, Fury: S.H.I.E.L.D. 50th Anniversary (2015) #1, Mockingbird: S.H.I.E.L.D. 50th Anniversary (2015) #1, Quake: S.H.I.E.L.D. 50th Anniversary (2015) #1, Fury (2023) #1

Written by Mark Waid, Marc Guggenheim, Kathryn Immonen, Jody Houser, David F. Walker, Chelsea Cain, Patrick Kindlon, Matthew Rosenberg & Al Ewing

Penciled by Carlos Pacheco, Humberto Ramos, Alan Davis, Christopher Sprouse, Michael Choi, Paul Renaud, Greg Smallwood, Paco Medina, Lee Ferguson, Evan Shaner, Howard Chaykin, Joe Bennett, Germán Peralta, Ario Anindito, Richard Ellis, Luke Ross, Lee Ferguson, Joëlle Jones, Daniel Warren Johnson & More

What If?: Into The Multiverse Omnibus Vol. 3 – April 7, 2026 by Terry Austin, Warren Ellis, Stuart Immonen, Hector Gomes, Doug Braithwaite

Continue your journey through the Marvel Multiverse!

Presenting more shocking twists on the stories you know as the longest running WHAT IF? series ends! Imagine if J. Jonah Jameson had adopted Peter Parker, the Scarlet Spider had killed Spider-Man or the wall-crawler had remained part of the New Fantastic Four alongside Wolverine, Ghost Rider and the Hulk! Ponder worlds where Storm bore the power of the Phoenix, Magneto ruled mutantkind or Colossus never joined the X-Men! Tony Stark becomes Master of the Mystic Arts, the Age of Apocalypse endures and the Impossible Man wields the Infinity Gauntlet! Plus: the sensational debut of "Mayday" Parker, the spectacular Spider-Girl! And a new generation of heroes rises when your favorite Marvel stars are trapped on Battleworld after SECRET WARS!

COLLECTING: What If? (1989) #76-83, 85-114, -1

Written by Terry Austin, Warren Ellis, Benny Powell, Chuck Dixon, Sarah Byam, James Felder, Mariano Nicieza, Bill Messner-Loebs, Mike Baron, Ian Edginton, David Michelinie, Terry Kavanagh, Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, Ben Raab, Todd Dezago, Joe Kelly, Marcus Mclaurin, Jorge Gonzàles, Ivan Velez Jr., Chris Wozniak, Bill Rosemann, Lysa Hawkins, Klaus Janson, Robert Piotrowski, Johnny Greene, Tom Virkaitis, Tom Defalco, Ron Frenz, Brian K. Vaughan, Chris Duffy & Jay Faerber

Penciled by Stuart Immonen, Hector Gomez, Enrique Alcatena, Franchesco, Ed Benes, Kerry Gammill, Kevin Hopgood, Anthony Williams, Rafael Kayanan, Arnie Jorgensen, Doug Braithwaite, Frank Teran, Ariel Olivetti, Mike Miller, James Daly, Nelson, Dietrich Smith, Jim Calafiore, Eric Battle, Chris Wozniak, Leonardo Manco, Ivan Velez Jr., Rurik Tyler, Fred Haynes, Hector Collazo, Dan Fraga, Gregg Schigiel, Ron Frenz, Leandro Fernández, Sergio Cariello, Anthony Castrillo, Melvin Rubi, Adam Dekraker & Koi Turnbull

Uncanny X-Men By Kieron Gillen Omnibus – April 14, 2026 by Kieron Gillen

Kieron Gillen masterminds a tumultuous era for the X-Men!

Beast and Abigail Brand must save the alien-monitoring S.W.O.R.D. agency when Henry Peter Gyrich stages a coup! But down on Earth, how will the X-Men explain themselves when the public learns Magneto has joined the team? Making matters worse, a Breakworld warship arrives on a vengeance-filled mission — and when Asgardian black magic empowers the Juggernaut, he becomes more unstoppable than ever! Then, after the X-Men are torn in two, Cyclops leads a new "Extinction Team" of heavy hitters — including Storm, Emma Frost, Namor, Colossus, Magik and Magneto! And not moment too soon as world-ending threats are mounting quickly — including Mister Sinister harnessing the power of a Dreaming Celestial! When the Phoenix Force returns, the X-Men clash with the Avengers — and the consequences are cataclysmic for Cyclops!

COLLECTING: S.W.O.R.D. (2009) #1-5; Uncanny X-Men (1981) #534.1, 535-544; X-Men: Regenesis (2011) #1; Uncanny X-Men (2011) #1-20; AVX: Consequences (2012) #1-5

Written by Kieron Gillen

Penciled by Steven Sanders, Carlos Pacheco, Terry Dodson, Ibraim Roberson, Greg Land, Billy Tan, Brandon Peterson, Dustin Weaver, Daniel Acuña, Ron Garney, Dale Eaglesham, Tom Raney, Steven Kurth, Scot Eaton, Mark Brooks, Gabriel Hernandez Walta & More

Ultimate Fantastic Four Omnibus Vol. 2 – April 21, 2026 by Mike Carey, Aron Eli Coleite, Pasqual Ferry, Scott Kolins

A youthful, 21st-century reimagining of Marvel's iconic quartet!

Threshold, Fountain, Magnificent Brute and Dreamcatcher. These incredible entities hold the key to a cosmic conflict that has raged for untold millennia — and that now embroils the Fantastic Four! Then the FF are pulled into a madman's scheme when those closest to them are drawn back through time. What awaits them in the year 1483 is a man with a quest to transform the world: the alchemist supreme, Diablo! Reed Richards' attempts to create a Cosmic Cube pierces the barriers of a hundred universes, and falling through the opening into our unsuspecting reality is the keeper of the Power Cosmic: the Silver Surfer! Plus: The Mole Man, Thanos, Agatha Harkness and the Salem's Seven! But when a group of X-Men from the future travel back in time, why do they want to assassinate the FF?! And when the cataclysmic events of Ultimatum rock the entire Ultimate Universe, what will become of the Fantastic Four?!

COLLECTING: Ultimate Fantastic Four (2003) #33-60, Ultimate Fantastic Four Annual (2005) #2, Ultimate X-Men/Fantastic Four (2005) #1, Ultimate Fantastic Four/X-Men (2006) #1, Ultimate X-Men/Ultimate Fantastic Four Annual (2008) #1, Ultimate Fantastic Four/Ultimate X-Men Annual (2008) #1, Ultimatum: Fantastic Four Requiem (2009) #1

Written by Mike Carey, Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Pokaski & More

Penciled by Pasqual Ferry, Scott Kolins, Mark Brooks, Tyler Kirkham, Eric Basaldua, Stuart Immonen, Frazer Irving, Eric Nguyen, Brandon Peterson, Dan Panosian & More

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III – TRIALS OF THE JEDI OMNIBUS April 2026

COLLECTS: Star Wars: The High Republic (2023) 1-10 [Phase III], Star Wars: Revelations (2023) 1 (High Republic story), Star Wars: The Acolyte – Kelnacca (2024) 1, Star Wars: The High Republic – Shadows of Starlight (2023) 1-4, Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear of the Jedi (2025) 1-5, Star Wars: The High Republic – The Finale (2025) 1 Annual (2022) 1, Vengeance of the Moon Knight (2024) 1-6, Moon Knight: City of the Dead (2023) 1-5

Daken: Dark Wolverine Omnibus – April 28, 2026 by Marjorie Liu, Daniel Way, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stephen Segovia, Leinil Yu

Daken, son of Logan, emerges from the shadows to become the new Wolverine for a dark world!

As one of Norman Osborn's Avengers, Daken has power, access and an identity he hates: his father's! This new Wolverine doesn't know how long this will last, but one thing's for sure: He's going to have fun while it does! Yet when a tape revealing his true colors is leaked onto the internet, Daken will be forced to clean up his act and confront the possibility that being a hero might just be more difficult than being the villain! Then Daken faces a bloody reckoning with Logan and begins a violent rivalry with the Punisher — reanimated as Franken-Castle! And when Osborn's Dark Reign ends in a climactic Siege of Asgard, Daken seizes the opportunity to carve out his own place in the world by proving that he's the best there is — or is that the worst? Guest-starring X-23!

COLLECTING: Dark Wolverine (2009) #75-90, Daken: Dark Wolverine (2010) #1-23, 9.1; Dark Reign: The List – Punisher (2009); Wolverine Origins (2006) #47-48; Franken-Castle (2010) #19-20; X-23 (2010B) #7-9; Wolverine: The Road to Hell (2010) #1 (Daken story); What if? Wolverine: Father (2010); Dark Wolverine Saga (2009); Daken Saga (2010)

Written by Marjorie Liu, Daniel Way, Rob Williams & Rick Remender

Penciled by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stephen Segovia, Paco Diaz, Mirco Pierfederici, Agustin Padilla, Marco Checchetto, Ron Garney, Matteo Buffagni, Riley Rossmo, Michelle Bertilorenzi, Andrea Mutti, Alessandro Vitti, John Romita Jr., Will Conrad, Tony Moore, Sana Takeda, Ryan Stegman, Greg Tocchini & More

March 2026

AVENGERS: NO SURRENDER/NO ROAD HOME OMNIBUS MARCH 2026

COLLECTS: Avengers (2017) 675-690, Quicksilver: No Surrender (2018) 1-5, Avengers No Road Home (2019) 1-10

X-MEN: ROAD TO ONSLAUGHT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 MARCH 2026

COLLECTS: X-Men (1991) 48-52, Uncanny X-Men (1981) 329-332, Archangel (1996) 1, X-Men/Brood (1996) 1-2, X-Men & ClanDestine (1996) 1-2, X-Men Unlimited (1993) 10, Wolverine (1988) 101, Storm (1996) 1-4, Further Adventures of Cyclops & Phoenix (1996)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE EMPIRE OMNIBUS VOL. 4 MARCH 2026

The Empire era concludes — and a New Hope dawns! When three Hutts place a wager on who can raise the most successful squad of henchmen to procure a highly valuable treasure, the game is on to recruit the most conniving rogues in the galaxy! General Dodonna, one of the Old Republic's most brilliant strategists, must use all his skills to outmaneuver the Imperial fleet and oversee the creation of a rebel base on Yavin IV! Darth Vader is on the hunt for the stolen Death Star plans, but he doesn't expect to cross paths with Princess Leia — or Darth Maul! And discover how Imperial pilot Biggs Darklighter became one of the Rebellion's greatest X-wing flying aces! Plus: Fan-favorite characters Tag and Bink! The comic-book adaptations of both the iconic film A New Hope and George Lucas' original, rough-draft screenplay starring Annikin Starkiller as the hero! And more! COLLECTING: Star Wars: Underworld – The Yavin Vassilika (2000) #1-5; Free Comic Book Day 2013: Star Wars #1; Star Wars: Empire (2002) #5-6, 8-13, 15; Star Wars: X-Wing Rogue Squadron (1995) #1/2; Star Wars: A New Hope – The Special Edition (1997) #1-4; Star Wars: Tag & Bink Are Dead (2001) #1; Star Wars Infinities: A New Hope (2001) #1-4; The Star Wars (2013) #0-8; material from Star Wars Tales (1999) #1-2, 4, 6, 8-10, 12, 14, 16, 19-20 1048 pages $125.

X-Men: Age Of Krakoa – Dawn Of X Omnibus Vol. 2 – March 17, 2026 by Ed Brisson, Gerry Duggan, Marco Failla, Falviano, Russell Dauterman

Completing the epic first chapter of mutantkind's Krakoan age!

The New Mutants are back from space, and they've brought intergalactic trouble for the X-Men! Meanwhile, the sea-faring Marauders reel from a devastating loss, X-Force discovers a growing problem that threatens to destroy everything they've built, and Betsy Braddock and Excalibur are caught in the middle when Britain goes to war with Krakoa! Two new teams form: X-Factor, tasked with investigating mutant deaths, and the Hellions, Mister Sinister's volatile crew of troublemakers! Plus: When Omega Red seeks amnesty on Krakoa, Wolverine investigates his bitter foe's motives! Young Cable embraces his destiny! And even with the help of Jean Grey, Emma Frost and Fantomex, can Storm save herself from the deadly techno-virus raging within her? COLLECTING: New Mutants (2019) #8-12; Marauders (2019) #9-12; X-Men/Fantastic Four (2020) #1-4; Cable (2020) #1-4; X-Men (2019) #8-11; X-Force (2019) #9-12; Excalibur (2019) #9-12; Giant-Size X-Men: Nightcrawler (2020) #1; Hellions (2020) #1-4; Wolverine (2020) #1 (B story), 4-5; X-Factor (2020) #1-3; Giant-Size X-Men: Magneto (2020) #1; Empyre: X-Men (2020) #1-4; Giant-Size X-Men: Fantomex (2020) #1; Giant-Size X-Men: Storm (2020) #1

Written by Ed Brisson, Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman, Benjamin Percy, Tini Howard, Alan Davis, Zeb Wells, Leah Williams, Vita Ayala, Rod Reis & Russell Dauterman

Penciled by Marco Failla, Flaviano, Matteo Lolli, Stefano Caselli, Phil Noto, Leinil Francis Yu, Joshua Cassara, Jan Bazaldua, Marcus To, Alan Davis, Stephen Segovia, Viktor Bogdanovic, David Baldeón, Ramón Pérez, Matteo Buffagni, Lucas Werneck, Andrea Broccardo, Jorge Molina, Rod Reis & Russell Dauterman

Black Widow & Captain America By Waid & Samnee Omnibus – March 24, 2026 by Mark Waid, Chris Samnee, Leonardo Romero

The award-winning creative team who breathed fresh life into DAREDEVIL work their magic on two iconic Avengers!

Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, stars in a knockdown, drag-out tale of action and espionage! The world's greatest superspy has a lifetime of secrets — and when some of the darkest ones are made public, nobody is safe. As S.H.I.E.L.D. turns on its once greatest asset, the Widow seeks out her own answers. But will Natasha's hunt for the Weeping Lion send her back to the one place she never wanted to go? Then Steve Rogers is back in shield-slinging action as Captain America, on a journey across the nation he loves to restore his tarnished reputation. But the dangers he encounters require more courage than ever! When he faces the all-new Swordsman, strap yourselves in for a sword-vs.-shield duel unlike anything you've ever seen! And in the far future, Cap faces his worst nightmare as a man out of time once again!

COLLECTING: Black Widow (2016) #1-12, Captain America (2017) #695-704

The Avengers Omnibus Vol. 6 – March 24, 2026 by Gerry Conway, Jim Shooter, George Perez, Sal Buscema

Featuring iconic art from George Pérez and John Byrne!

Collecting a three-year run of The Avengers at its very best, with dynamite work from an awesome assemblage of legendary Avengers creators! First, Gerry Conway joins George Pérez for a new era for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. When Wonder Man returns, the team's internal drama reaches a crescendo all while the Avengers wage war against Doctor Doom. Jim Shooter takes over as writer with John Byrne taking turns with Pérez on art. They begin a series of classic encounters staged on a massive scale, taking on Ultron, the Lethal Legion and the epic threat of Korvac! Then, David Michelinie changeth the order again with a trip to Wundagore Mountain. Plus: Jim Starlin's cosmos-altering Thanos War, a solo flight for the Falcon and the tragic tale of Arsenal!

COLLECTING: Avengers (1963) #150-188; Avengers Annual (1967) #6-9; Super-Villain Team-Up (1975) #9; Marvel Two-in-One Annual (1976) #2; Marvel Premiere (1972) #35-37, 49; What If? (1977) #3, 9; material from Marvel Tales (1966) #100, Marvel Treasury Edition (1974) #13

Written by Gerry Conway, Jim Shooter & David Michelinie With Steve Englehart, Stan Lee, Scott Edelman, Bill Mantlo, Jim Starlin, Roger Stern, Marv Wolfman, Roger Slifer, Steve Gerber, Tom Defalco, Mark Gruenwald, Steven Grant, Mark Evanier, Gil Kane, Roy Thomas & Don Glut

Penciled by George Pérez, Sal Buscem & John Byrne With Jack Kirby, John Buscema, Herb Trimpe, Jim Shooter, Don Heck, George Tuska, Jim Starlin, Dave Wenzel, Carmine Infantino, Jim Mooney, Don Newton, Michael Netzer, Gil Kane, Jim Craig & Alan Kupperberg

February 2026

EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 4 COMING FEBRUARY 2026

COLLECTS: Excalibur (1988) 104-125, -1; Colossus (1997) 1; New Mutants: Truth or Death (1997) 1-3; Kitty Pryde, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1997) 1-3; X-Men Unlimited (1993) 19; X-Men: True Friends (1999) 1-3; Excalibur (2001) 1-4

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE OMNIBUS February 17, 2026

The epic trilogy begun in STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS and STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN concludes! Qi'ra's final plot to take down the Empire! The mysterious criminal syndicate Crimson Dawn and its leader, Lady Qi'ra, have become the galaxy's most wanted now that Emperor Palpatine has realized the scope of their plans against him and moves to destroy her. But Qi'ra still has tricks up her sleeve — and with the help of the Knights of Ren and her many other allies, she will not go down without a fight! But as her bid to use an ancient Dark Side weapon known as the Fermata Cage to destroy the Sith falls apart and Darth Vader draws ever nearer, can Qi'ra still salvage victory from certain defeat? The full saga of the Hidden Empire impacts your favorite rebels, the rogue archaeologist Doctor Aphra and the notorious Bounty Hunters! COLLECTING: Star Wars: Hidden Empire (2022) #1-5, Star Wars: Revelations (2022) #1, Star Wars (2020) #26-36, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters (2020) #27-36, Star Wars: Darth Vader (2020) #28-36, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (2020) #22-34 Written by Charles Soule, Ethan Sacks, Greg Pak, Alyssa Wong & Marc Guggenheim Penciled by Steven Cummings, Andrés Genolet, Ramon Rosanas, Madibek Musabekov, Paolo Villanelli, Alessandro Miracolo, Raffaele Ienco, Luke Ross, Ibraim Roberson, Minkyu Jung, Natacha Bustos & More

