Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Marvel Comics, Valiant | Tagged:

Marvel Publishes Tribute To Jeffrey Veregge In This Month's Comics

This week, Marvel Comics included a tribute to the artist Jeffrey Veregge in their titles, which will run through the month.

This week, Marvel Comics included a tribute to the artist Jeffrey Veregge in their titles, which will run through the month. The comic book and cover artist died in April at the age of 50 after a long battle with lupus. A member of the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe, born and raised on the reservation in Kingston, Washington, he was best known for his use of form-line design, with pop culture and Native American inspiration, dubbed "Salish Geek" cover styles, worked for Marvel, IDW, Valiant, Dynamite, Boom, and Dark Horse Comics, and exhibited at the Smithsonian in New York City with his Marvel work for Indigenous Voices, called Of Gods & Heroes: The art of Jeffrey Veregge. The end result being two fifty-foot murals purchased for the Smithsonian's permanent collection. He also created the large exit mural for Climate Pledge Arena, the future home of Seattle's NHL team: The Kraken.

Diagnosed with lupus in 2021, after suffering acute renal and respiratory failure, he was admitted to hospital for specialised treatment, including steroids, and daily dialysis. Notable comics work included the main covers for The Fall of G.I. Joe #1-8 series from IDW in 2014, Onyx #1-2 from IDW in 2015, Divinity III: Stalinverse #1-4, Ninjak #14-16 and Bloodshot #10-13 covers from Valiant, and Rom #4-5 and #7 in 2016, Saucer State #1-6 variant covers from IDW and Harbinger Renegade #6 and #8 from Valiant in 2017, Transformers: The World In Your Eyes even numbered variant covers, and Rom/Micronauts #1-2 from IDW in 2018, variant covers for Red Wolf #1-6 from Marvel in 2019, Star Trek: Voyager—Seven's Reckoning #1-4 covers from IDW, and Werewolf By Night #1 and #3 from Marvel in 2020, variant covers for Heroes Reborn #1-7 and Sinister War #1-4 from Marvel in 2021, drawing the Leviathan Origin for Marvel's Spirit Rider in 2021. He also wrote and drew stories for the Moonshot Indigenous Comics Collection Vols 1, 2 and 3 from Inhabit Education Books/AIH Comics from 2015 to 2020 edited by Hope Nicholson.

He is survived by his wife Christina and children Morgan, Presley, and Averee." A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!