Marvel Publishes Tribute To Paul Neary In This Month's Comics

Marvel publishes a tribute to writer, penciller, inker and editor Paul Neary in this month's comics starting today.

Comic book publisher, editor, art director, writer, penciller and inker Paul Neary died two months ago at the age of 74. Today, Marvel Comics published a tribute to him, quoting Alan Davis and Liam Sharp.

"Paul Neary was my mentor, colleague and Friend, but much more than that, he totally changed the trajectory of my life when he chose me to redesign and draw the Captain Britain relaunch by Marvel UK in 1981. and subsequently encouraged me to pursue a career in comics. Paul's knowledge of comics was unsurpassed. He achieved success in every discipline: writing, penciling, inking, coloring, lettering and editing. But arguably, his greatest achievement was during his tenures as editor in chief at Marvel UK when he created the environment and opportunities for numerous European artists to learn their craft and move on to success in American comics. Condolences to Paul's wife, Bernie Jaye." ALAN DAVIS"

"Paul Neary changed my life forever. At a time when I had lost all faith in my ability as an artist, he saw my potential and nurtured it, launching what has now been a three-decades-long career in U.S. comics. Paul was a talented writer and artist, a brilliant inker, a hysterical storyteller and a visionary editor in chief, but more than that, he was a friend." LIAM SHARP

Paul Neary worked in a variety of capacities on titles such as the Marvel UK line, as well as Captain America, Doctor Who, Eerie, Excalibur, The Ultimates, Squadron Supreme, The Authority, House of Hammer, Death's Head, Hulk Weekly, JLA, Stormwatch, Creepy, Wolverine, Black Panther, Revolver, Punisher, America's Got Powers, ClanDestine, Detective Comics, Nick Fury Vs SHIELD, 2000AD, Warrior, Crisis, Age Of Ultron, Earth 2, Official Handbook Of The Marvel Universe, and much more. My favourite work of his might be Wolverine Bloodlust, which he wrote and drew with Alan Davis and his wife Bernie Jaye coloured it. Paul Neary worked most extensively as an inker with Alan Davis and then Bryan Hitch.

