Marvel Publishes Weekly Spider-Man 2099 Comic In May 2023

Steve Orlando and Justin Mason are following up Spider-Man: 2099 Exodus with Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis. Are we going to have Spider-Man 2099: Deuteronomy next? Sorry, silly me. I'll stop it now. Anyway, Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis is to be a weekly series running for five issues in May.

Together, they'll shatter expectations with the most bombastic 2099 saga yet as Nueva York is wrapped in the deadly tendrils of a brand-new Carnage! Luckily, Spider-Man 2099 won't face it alone as he assembles a team of 2099 heroes, including redefined fan-favorites like Punisher 2099 and Daredevil 2099 and a brand-new characters like Blade 2099! As society begins to crumble, Spider-Man 2099 will need all the help he can get – but does the public even want his help? Or do they all just want to watch this world burn? SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS will release on a weekly schedule, allowing readers to experience 2099 thrills each week in May!

"It's great to be back to 2099 – and not just build on EXODUS but also the past three incredible decades of pioneering, innovative cyberpunk work done in the world of 2099," Orlando said. "When we last saw Spider-Man 2099, he was decimating the black card elite and upending social order to help the neighborhood. Help everyday people. But even he didn't expect how his actions would spark an outburst of vengeance and blood — with a monster at its head. I'm so excited to be back and to be working with Justin Mason! Together, we've got even more 2099 classics coming your way, along with new debuts, of course! Earth-2099 is set for Carnage like none it's ever seen."