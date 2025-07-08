Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Fantastic Four, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies, Swipe File | Tagged: chris weston, fantastic four

Marvel Recreates Chris Weston's Fantastic Four Cover for First Steps

Marvel Studios has recreated Chris Weston's Fantastic Four cover from twenty years ago for The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie.

Article Summary Marvel Studios recreates Chris Weston's iconic Fantastic Four: First Family cover for the new FF movie.

Artist Chris Weston notes the film's visual homage and jokes about receiving Marvel premiere tickets.

Weston's 2004 cover reimagined the classic Fantastic Four origin with Joe Casey, gaining new recognition now.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps featurette directly acknowledges inspiration from Weston's comic art.

This is the cover to 4: First Family #1 by Chris Weston, published twenty years ago, a series by Joe Casey and Weston that rewrote and retold the origins of the FF and made it make a little more sense than the original from sixty-five years ago.

And artist Chris Weston has noticed a similarity between this cover and a certain pose from the new The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie as seen in this featurette. Chris Weston bleets out "Wow. They've literally reproduced my cover from "Fantastic Four: First Family"! C'mon, @marvelcomicshqs.bsky.social, that's got to be worth a couple of free tickets." You would have thought 'The Special Thanks' section buried in the credits usually triggers a $5000 payment to cover the cost of attending the US premiere of a film based on the work of comic creators used in the movie. And just in case anyone thinks it is a coincidence… they actually cough to it in the featurette.

And a quick zoom-in for the sake of comparison…

Might a couple of Premiere tickets and Economy Plus tickets on British Airways be on their way, sharpish?

Fantastic Four: First Family by Joe Casey, Chris Weston

For the first time, untold secrets of the Fantastic Four's earliest days are revealed! What happened the moment after Reed Richards' rocket crash-landed? What happened – to Sue Storm, to Ben Grimm, to Johnny Storm – in the days following that fateful event? An in-depth, action-packed, psychologically thrilling exploration of the FF's origin! Collects Fantastic Four: First Family #1-6.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!