Marvel Reveals a New Illuminati In Captain America & Winter Soldier

Today's Blade: Vampire Nation from Marvel revealed the true powers behind the vampire throne, a series of Machiavellian historical characters, now all vampires, and working to guide the path of Vampyrsk, the vampire nation built on the bones of the radioactive Chernobyl. But it is not the only secret society that gets revealed today, The Outer Circle, who have been revealed in the current Captain America series, and now get names and histories going back a hundred years… all you need for now, at least. Some involved with the Marvel Universe, and at least one involved with the very real one.

Set in 1922, we meet Prince Wulf Fortunov of Latveria. of the Inner Circle and Gavrilo Princip – who was meant to have died in jail in 1918 from tuberculosis, caught in prison, after killing Duke Franz Ferdinand and starting World War One.

And seems to have been sprung from jail, his fate covered up by his compatriots.

Etien Argent, Ika Agboje and Anam join them, making the five, Fortunov from a Latveria before it was overthrown by Doctor Doom, and Ika Agboje of Wakanda, the hidden African nation with advanced technology, even in 1922. And a new world order being redrawn, literally…

With the image that has sat upon Captain America's shield ever since.

The Black Hand was a Serbian military society formed in 1901, involved in the assassinations of Archduke Franz Ferdinand and other Serbian royal figures.

A game played in secret across a hundred years, and Captain America the result of their game play, wielding their very symbol across his arm as the century plays out.

