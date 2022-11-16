Blade's Vampire Nation Is In Need Of Immigrants In The Marvel Universe

Today sees a Blade: Vampire Nation #1 oneshot that looks like an aborted ongoing series, or a hidden pilot, to a much bigger series about the Chernobyl-based formerly-Russian vampire nation of the Marvel Universe, those who live there, rule there and police there.

With Blade as the Inspector Vimes-like figure trying to keep order. But how does a Vampire Nation work?

Well, like any other nation, it needs immigrants… they get the job done. (Remember that reference. More to come.)

…people to do the jobs that others won't, people to replace a dwindling birth rate…

…and people to provide entertainment, cuisine and to blame for all of society's ills.

Thing is, that probably won't put everyone off. Though some may find their perspective changes over time.

And for all of this nation that we see in this one-shot, and those who live, work and rule there…

There are always the real powers behind the throne.

Is that Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of a united China on the left, who manipulated all to his ends? Definitely master manipulator Niccolò Machiavelli of Italy, centre left, unless it's meant to be Cesare Borgia. That's probably Henry Kissinger or Dick Cheney in the middle. Alexander Hamilton or Aaron Burr, sir, on the right? Any suggestions for the hooded individual? What do we reckon? Either way, with a choice of historical figures to have turned into vampires to manipulate the world, the Vampire Nation of Vampyrsk may have some fun diplomatic relations with other countries to play out in the Marvel Universe… and what happens when Russia invades? And do you want to be in the room where it happens?

BLADE VAMPIRE NATION #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220976

(W) Mark Russell (A) Dave Wachter, Mico Suayan (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

• A deep dive into Dracula's new kingdom as established in AVENGERS. Starring BLADE, the sheriff of Vampire Nation!

• An assassination threatens to unravel the fledgling country and spread chaos throughout the world. But is getting rid of a nation full of

bloodsuckers really all that bad of an idea? Blade himself isn't too sure… RATED T+In Shops: Nov 16, 2022SRP: $4.99