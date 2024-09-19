Marvel To Launch A New Deadpool And Wolverine Ongoing Series In 2025

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, wolverine

Marvel is to launch a new ongoing Deadpool And Wolverine series in January 2025 from Benjamin Percy and Joshua Cassara, to follow up on the Deadpool And Wolverine movie that did so well for Marvel Comics this year. And also following up on the mini-series Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII and the back-up strips Weapon X-Traction. Deadpool/Wolverine #1 will see a returning X-Men villain with new revelations about their shared history.

"Josh and I really hit it off when we were working together on X-Force and became great friends," Percy told IGN. "When he made the jump to X-Men, it was honestly a little traumatic for us both—but if you get the opportunity to draw a flagship title, you have to go for it. And he drew the living shit out of that series. We never stopped texting or hanging out at cons. We're always trading stupid jokes (and many hundreds of Arnold Schwarzenegger GIFs). I even helped his wife locate one of the elusive 12-foot Home Depot skeletons recently, so we'll both be celebrating Halloween like bosses. This is all to say: we were both so damn excited to get the band back together. Deadpool/Wolverine is us cartwheeling onto the stage and shredding our guitars once more while smoke machines churn and pyrotechnics explode all around us."

"In some ways it simply feels like business as usual," Percy says. "Since 2017—with the Wolverine: The Long Night podcast—I've never stopped writing Logan for Marvel, and this is simply the next chapter in his journey. But of course things have changed for the mutants, and we're leaning in to this new normal in the series."

"The film was both a hit and a hoot, but we started working on this series long before we ever saw Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds tear each other apart in a Honda Odyssey," Percy says. "So I can't say it was an influence, but I can say the dynamic between the characters will feel familiar to theatergoers: fun, thrilling, and both adversarial and bro-mancey (not to mention violent as hell)."

"That was the vibe that Josh, I, and Mark Basso (our fearless editor) agreed upon: non-stop thrills, insane action set-pieces, and a gonzo 80s action movie precedent," Percy says. "We want you to feel like Stallone/Schwarzenegger/Van Damme could be a guest star in any of these issues."

"That's a big crazy reveal at the end of Issue 1, so I'm not sure I should say just now," Percy teases. "But both the future and the past are coming together in the present in a cataclysmic way, and it's up to our favorite superhero odd couple to save the day (and maybe the world)."