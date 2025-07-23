Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Latin, white tiger

Marvel to launch White Tiger Reborn in October, by Daniel José Older, Cynthia Pelayo, Bruno Abdias and Moises Hidalgo

White Tiger Reborn, a new one-shot by Daniel José Older, Cynthia Pelayo, Bruno Abdias and Moises Hidalgo arrives in October. And features White Tiger, Marvel Comics' first superhero of Latin American heritage for Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, while White Tigers past and present are spotlighted throughout the month in new variant covers.

WHITE TIGER: REBORN #1 Written by DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER & CYNTHIA PELAYO Art by BRUNO ABDIAS & MOISES HIDALGO Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE Variant Cover by JHONY CABALLERO Variant Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI On Sale 10/1 THE RETURN OF THE WHITE TIGER! Ava Ayala is the current wielder of the powers of the White Tiger, bearing the amulet of power that imbue its host with a connection to mystical power and martial arts prowess. As Ava returns to her old stomping grounds to protect the innocent, she becomes embroiled in a mystery that forces her to confront her family's murder and history linking them to the White Tiger mantle as Ava is brought face-to-face with – Hector Ayala, her dead brother and the original White Tiger?!

"Marvel Comics will celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month this year by spotlighting Marvel Comics' first Latin Super Hero in WHITE TIGER REBORN #1, a Marvel's Voices Comunidades special. The one-shot will feature two gripping tales: a story by superstar writer Daniel José Older and rising star artist Bruno Abdias and a story by Bram Stoker award winner Cynthia Pelayo and acclaimed artist Moises Hidalgo, marking the exciting Marvel Comics debut of both Abdias and Pelayo.

"The special will uncover never-before-seen moments in the original White Tiger Hector Ayala's history and propel current White Tiger, Ava Ayala, into a new era as she reforges her link to the Tiger God and makes the mantle her own. In addition, October's issues of Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, and Incredible Hulk will have WHITE TIGER TEAM-UP VARIANT COVERS by iconic artist J. Gonzo that each showcase one of the three bearers of the White Tiger mantle alongside the series' titular star.

"While it's always a deep honor to carry on the legacy that Bill Mantlo and George Pérez began so many years ago, this story feels particularly special, as it marks a major turning point in the decades-long saga of the White Tiger," Older shared.

"As a Puerto Rican author, it is an honor to make my Marvel Comics debut with White Tiger," Pelayo said. "I'm grateful to be a part of the experience of new audiences, and old, learning about the legacy of the first Latin American, and Puerto Rican, superhero in the history of American comic books."