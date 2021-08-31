Marvel To Publish X Lives And Deaths Of Wolverine In 2022

Marvel Comics tweeted out the news as part of their 82nd anniversary Timeless announcements. Including the nest big thing for the X-Men books to follow Inferno, two books, mirroring each other as House Of X and Powers Of X did. X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths Of Wolverine, by current Wolverine and X-Force writer Benjamin Percy who tweeted out "The ultimate Wolverine story begins this January" with artists Joshua Cassara and Federico Vicentini ahead of what Marvel calls the Second Krakoan Age. Also known as "the thing Jonathan Hickman wants but no one else does yet".

Marvel sends out the word;

House of X and Powers of X ushered in The First Krakoan Age of the X-Men. Now, Marvel Comics' X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine will test 'the best there is at what he does' before any mutant can survive to The Second Krakoan Age. Benjamin Percy, Joshua Cassara and Federico Vicentini tell two interlocked tales about what happens to Wolverine when…His Pasts Meet His Future.

What could this mean? Is there any chance that Marvel will show us the ten lives and deaths of Wolverine in the ten realities that Moira Mactaggert has lived in? Could this actually be the Moira X book but with Wolverine's name in the title? Or am I totally reaching with this? After all they do share the same blood type…

BLOODWORK

There are four groups of blood (A, B, AB, 0) and each of these can be either RhD positive or RhD negative, making for a total of eight types.

But further classification is based on antibodies and antigens (such as carbohydrates and proteins), making for a known total of 36 systems and 346 antigens.

And then the math is further complicated by Wolverine.

Not all blood is alike, but that is especially true of what runs beneath his skin.

It is not merely resistant, but altogether impervious to infection, malignancy, autoimmune disorders. It is infinitely compatible with all other blood families and has been shown to have a brief, curative effect when transfused.

In this way, it bears some resemblance to blood infected (or cursed, some say) by the bite of a vampire. This is his closest cousin.

With few exceptions.

1) His body is not just the factory for his blood, it is the vault — and once it leaves him, its powers are soon suppressed and its compatibility deteriorates. Whereas a vampire's blood is malignant, virulent.

2) His blood does not deteriorate when exposed to ultraviolet light.

You could say their blood belongs to the same group, but a different type. One positive, the other negative.

Instead of A or B or AB or 0, one might call it E — the endless.

It was also been noted that in Powers Of X, the future Moira MacTaggert got a blood transfusion from Wolverine, to keep her alive and youthful for as long as possible, preserving her sixth lifetime until her death would reset it. And that she and Logan have the same blood type.

Which means this breakdown of bloodtype from Wolverine #6 may be a little flawed….

E Blood type is "1 Person in 4 Billion"… because there's two of them with it. It's not a slip, X Of Swords Handbook confirms it as well. The Librarian says it is "fortunate" they had the same bloodtype. This is nothing less than a miracle.

Maybe she should keep a couple of pints of it on tap? Can't let the vampires have it all…