Marvel To Remaster The Original Marvel Masterworks Volumes Next Year

At the Diamond Retailer lunch yesterday at San Diego Comic-Con Marvel Comics showed off new prints of the early Marvel Masterworks volumes, going back to the original files and artwork, in the light of what people like Scott Dunbier at IDW brought to the act of archiving and repringting classic comic books, as well as the critique of colourists such as Jose Villarubia, to remaster the line. Spring 2023 will see the original Marvel Masterworks volumes having theri artwork restored furtherm rather than the relatively crude procedures used at the time.

And they will preserve the classic Marvel Masterworld cover treatments for the variantc covers.

While also bringing Ant-Man And The Wasp, and Kravel The Hunter to their all-ages focused reprint line Marvel-Verse alongside certain upcoming movies that might increase demand for these characters…

Yesterday saw the return of the Diamond Retailer Lunch at San Diego Comic-Con, the likes of which we have not seen since 2019. I mean comic bookshop retailers have certainly had lunch in that period, but not on Diamond Comic Distributors' dime and not at San Diego. In that period, they have also lost a number of publishers such as DC Comics and IDW, though Marvel is very kindly sticking around. No sign of Dark Horse, Image, Dynamite though, as well as Marvel it's just AfterShock, Valiant and Boom Studios sponsoring this. It appears that Bleeding Cool are the only press who have turned up, with Jimmy Leszczynski and his son, Jimmy Leszczynski.