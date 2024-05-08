Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, spider-man, venom

Venom is Back with Hasbro's Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Line

Get ready for some wallcrawling mayhem as the infamous symbiotic villain from the world of Spider-Man has returned to Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro releases Venom in the Retro Spider-Man Marvel Legends line for Marvel's 85th.

The figure features alternate heads, including one from artist Todd McFarlane's run.

Marvel Legends Retro Venom is a Walmart exclusive, priced at $24.99 for collectors.

Available for summer, the figure includes 3 comics-inspired accessories for display.

We Are Venom! That is right, Spider-Man better watch out as Hasbro has surprised fans with a brand new Marvel Legends release. Debuting as part of the Retro Spider-Man Marvel Legends line and for the 85th Anniversary of Marvel Comics, Venom has returned. At long last, a general release of Venom has finally joined the popular card back line. Spider-Man fans have seen the arrival of Eddie Brock in this line before, but he was a Hasbro Pulse Con exclusive and featured Spider-Man: The Animated Series red and blue cel-shading.

This version takes Venom back to more of his signature Marvel Comics roots, with two iconic head sculpts, including one that is from the legendary comic run by Todd McFarlane. There are some returning swappable parts from other exclusive Marvel Legends releases here, but everything is just better on a card back. Spider-Man collectors will be able to find the Retro Spider-Man Marvel Legends Venom exclusive to Walmart for $24.99. Pre-orders are unknown at the time, but fans can expect him to release during the next Walmart Collectors Con. Surf the, surf the web!

Marvel Legends Retro Venom (Marvel Comics 85 Years)

"When Spider-Man breaks free from an alien symbiote, it latches onto Daily Bugle reporter Eddie Brock – who becomes the supervillain Venom, seeking revenge on the web-slinger. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE and 85 years of MARVEL COMICS with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES VENOM (MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY) figure. This quality 6-inch scale figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics. The figure features extensive articulation, is highly posable for display and play and comes on collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design. Includes figure and 3 comics-inspired accessories including alternate hands and an alternate head."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available this summer exclusively at Walmart."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!