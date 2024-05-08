Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman: White Knight Gold Label Batmobile Revealed by McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again as a new vehicle is racing on in with the Batman: White Knight Batmobile

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases the Batman: White Knight Batmobile, measuring 20" long.

Exclusive Gold Label vehicle with an opening canopy fits 7” DC Multiverse figures.

Relive the Joker’s “cure” story with this collectible, available for $89.99.

Pre-order now for a June 2024 release, Batman figure sold separately.

The streets of Gotham have never looked better as McFarlane Toys has debuted a brand new DC Multiverse vehicle. Fans have already seen quite a few vehicles arrive in the hit DC Comics 7" action figure line with a variety of Batcyles and the popular 1989 and The Flash Batmobiles. McFarlane is now ready to help collectors fill their DC garages as a new Batmobile is rolling on in. Coming to life from the DC Comics Batman: White Knight, this new Batmobile is driving on in, capturing its sleek design right from the comic book pages measuring 20" long.

Releasing as a McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive, the White Knight Batmobile is ready to discover the truth behind the Clown Prince of Crime's "cure." This Batmobile will have a canopy that opens for cockpit access, which will fit most 7" DC Multiverse figures. Tow White Knight Caped Crusader figures have released in the past, so hopefully you have one of those Batmen to help enhance this release. Collectors who need more Batmobiles for their Batcave can find this one exclusively at McFarlane Toys Store for $89.99 with a June 2024 release date.

Batmobile (Batman: White Knight) Gold Label

"After years of epic battles between the Dark Knight™ and his twisted archenemy, Batman faces his greatest challenge yet: The Joker™ has been cured of his madness and is now sane. The Clown Prince of Crime has changed his ways, fighting for good in Gotham City™, and it may just cause Batman to go over the edge of his own sanity."

Product Features:

The BATMOBILE™ is based on the design from the BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT™ comics

Incredibly detailed vehicle that is compatible with most 7" scale DC Multiverse figures

Batmobile canopy opens for cockpit access

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures and vehicles

Batman figure SOLD SEPARATELY

