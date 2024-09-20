Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: guardians of the galaxy, ultimate

Marvel To Introduce An Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy In 2025

Bleeding Cool has the solicitation copy for Ultimates #8 for January 2025 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri, though no sign of the Dike Ruan cover yet. And it reads, "THE ULTIMATE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY! America Chavez takes center stage in this issue as a group of galactic travelers from a far-flung, Maker-free future arrive in search of her!"

The Ultimate Universe, as recreated by Jonathan Hickman, has seen The Maker, the evil Reed Richards from the original Ultimate Universe, influence a new Universe by removing its most heroic heroes at the moment of their triggering. And creating a very different world indeed, with different countries, different power bases, and enslaved to the will of The Maker and his minions, with the young Tony Stark trying to find a way to bring it back to its intended state, with the help of a few friends. As a result, we have radically different versions of familiar names, including a middle-aged Spider-Man with a wife and kids, a New Mutants forming in Japan that is far more obsessed with the spirit world, an Ultimate Black Panther dealing with a sentient adamantium and finding their Ultimate Doctor Strange. And now we have The Ultimates, the central superteam of this Ultimate Universe, with Iron Man, Doctor Doom, Captain America, Human Torch, Sif, Thor and America Chavez, looking to take their fight to the Maker himself. And it seems that they will be going do with an Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy, from a future without the Maker… is this a good thing, or does it come with a price? And expect very different Guardians…

ULTIMATES #8

(W) Deniz Camp

(A) Juan Frigeri

(CA) Dike Ruan

