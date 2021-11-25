Marvel Unlimited Has a Free Digital Sketchbook for Avengers #750

Everyone knows that comic book collecting is the nerd equivalent of being a meth fiend, so it's no surprise that Marvel would use the same tactics to get people to buy comics that a meth pusher would use to get customers hooked on their product. And so the House of Ideas has "just a taste" of the upcoming Avengers #750 via a digital sketchbook available for free on Marvel Unlimited. How can you look at that without dropping $9.99 on the issue itself next week? Exactly.

A press release from Marvel provides more details and SEO-keyword-rich text for copying and pasting:

On December 1, Marvel Comics proudly presents the 750th issue of AVENGERS! Continuing Jason Aaron's Marvel Universe-reshaping run, AVENGERS #750 will be a 96-page supersized issue consisting of multiple game-changing stories by an all-star lineup of creators. Witness the jaw-dropping conclusion of "World War She-Hulk"! Learn the true purpose of the prehistoric Avengers! Uncover the shocking secret of the Iron Inquisitor! Behold the most powerful collection of super-psychopaths that any Earth has ever seen! Watch the Avengers recruit some shocking new members! And follow the Ghost Rider on a quest for vengeance across the Multiverse that will spark an all-new era in Avengers history! But before the ish hits shelves at your LCS next week, the House of Ideas has assembled a free AVENGERS #750 SKETCHBOOK for the perusal of your perspicacious peepers!

The free sketchbook was originally planned for a physical promotional release, but then Marvel realized that they could help the environment by not wasting paper it's cheaper to just put it out online. You can read the sketchbook even without a Marvel Unlimited account, though if you want one, Marvel has begun offering a holiday promo code for a discount: HOLIDAY60 will get you a year of Marvel Unlimited for 60 bucks, while MUGIFT will get you that same price to buy a year of the service for someone else as a holiday gift. Anyway, you can read the sketchbook on Marvel Unlimited, or here, or maybe below. We have no idea if this embed will work or not.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a move sure to result in bare bottom spankings from C.B. Cebulski for the interns charged with keeping track of these things, Marvel screwed up and accidentally made it so that the current series' Avengers #50 is the legacy numbering Avengers #750, robbing Marvel of the opportunity to put out two oversized and extra-priced milestone issues. If only they'd planned it better, they could be doing Avengers #50 this month and Avengers #750 next month, but alas, we'll have to settle with one extra-oversized, extra-extra-priced milestone. When life gives you lemons…

AVENGERS #50

SEP210830

(W) Jason Aaron, Christopher Ruocchio (A) Aaron Kuder, More (CA) Ed McGuinness

COMMEMORATING LEGACY #750!

Supersize extravaganza of Earth's mightiest action and surprises!

Witness the jaw-dropping conclusion of "World War She-Hulk!" Learn the true purpose of the prehistoric Avengers! Uncover the shocking secret of the Iron Inquisitor! Behold the most powerful collection of super-psychopaths that any Earth has ever seen! Watch the Avengers recruit some shocking new members! And follow the Ghost Rider on a quest for vengeance across the Multiverse that will spark an all-new era in Avengers history!

Plus: A bonus story featuring Thor by Christopher Ruocchio and Steve McNiven!

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $9.99