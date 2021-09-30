Marvel Cancels Avengers #750 Sketchbook, Replaces With Calendar

Bleeding Cool previously reported that Marvel Comics had told retailers signed up to Penguin Random House for distribution that they would be getting bundles of Avengers #750/#50 sketchbooks before the comic is published, previewing the issue to come and promising "exclusive glimpses at the works of superstar Avengers #750/#50 artists (Aaron Kuder, Carlos Pacheco, Ed McGuinness, Javier Garron, Steve McNiven), an interview with top Avengers scribe Jason Aaron, a detailed look at the Avengers' new arch-foes The Interdimensional Masters of Evil, and much more". Instead, this will now be made available free, digitally.

The Marvel Promotional Calendars have been known to give away all sorts of interesting info. The 2018 Calendar featured Conan, ahead of the announcement they were getting the license back as well as the implication that the Fantastic Four were to return. The 2016 Calendar also showed us how serious Marvel was about not promoting the X-Men. And now, from having no mention of them made five years ago, the Marvel 2021 Calendar spotlighted the Fantastic Four. ahead of their sixtieth anniversary, which suggested that Marvel Comics would have quite the focus on their first family during the whole year. Which is exactly what happened. Well, the Marvel 2022 Calendar appears from the front cover to be highlighting the upcoming Beyond Spider-Man run on the Spider-books. What's inside may give Marvel fans more clues as to what to expect going forward, but you'll have to wait until Christmas week to take a peek.