Marvel Unlimited Is Down Due To Amazon Web Services Outages

If you are a user of the Marvel Unlimited or Marvel Insider services, you will notice that they are not operating as normal at the moment and we now have an answer as to why. Amazon Web Services has reported they are experiencing a widespread outage today and that has affected many different websites and streaming services that rely on them to operate, including Amazon themselves, Netflix, Disney+, Venmo, Tinder, Roku, Robinhood, and Ring security devices. Marvel Unlimited and Marvel Insiders were both unfortunately affected by the outage today and now we all wait as Amazon tries to repair the issue.

In a status statement on Amazon's Service Health Dashboard, the service states the following:

"We are seeing impact to multiple AWS APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates. We have identified root cause of the issue causing service API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region, and are starting to see some signs of recovery. We do not have an ETA for full recovery at this time."

Marvel Unlimited is keeping its users up to date on the situation and has taken to Twitter with the following post:

Heads up, #MarvelUnlimited and #MarvelInsider users! Due to an Amazon Web Services outage on the East Coast, you may find that your access is intermittently impacted. Not to worry, we're working to get things sorted and hope to restore access soon! — Marvel Unlimited (@MarvelUnlimited) December 7, 2021

It's unknown what the specific cause is of the outage on Amazon's end, but the ensuing damage is pretty widespread, leaving numerous popular and important websites, services, and apps unusable and frustrating millions of users, including those of us who just wanted to ride this thing out by reading some digital comics from Marvel Unlimited.

As stated above, information is pretty scarce at the moment and there is no timetable for when this issue will get fixed and all of these popular sites and services will be back up and running, but here's hoping it's just a brief interruption and we can all get back onto Marvel Unlimited and other services soon to get our entertainment fix.