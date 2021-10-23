Marvel Unveils Madelyne Pryor Variants for Final Issue of Hellions

Hellions will come to end with Hellions #18 in December, but don't say it's been canceled. Hellions and Marvel have simply decided to consciously unpublish after that issue. But Hellions is going out with a bang by adding four variant covers to make sure Marvel gets the most money as possible, and they're going to get that money through the power of Madelyne Pryor's underboob!

That's right, The Goblin Queen is set to return in Hellions #18, and she has her sights set on Magick's throne in Limbo, which will give her something to do over in New Mutants (don't you hate it when you make your long-awaited return and it's in the last issue of a book that's just been can– we mean consciously unpublished?). And so, Marvel has revealed the four variants, by Philip Tan, Kael Ngu, InHyuk Lee, and Peach Momoko. Check them out below:

Be sure to buy all four, true believers! Here are the details on Hellions #18 from Marvel's press release:

HELLIONS #18

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by ZÉ CARLOS & STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by KAEL NGU

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

On Sale 12/1 Over the course of 18 issues, Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia have made fans fall in love with mutantkind's team of dangerous outcasts in HELLIONS. On December 1, the hit series will come to an explosive end in HELLIONS #18 with a special oversized issue that will reveal the fates of Psylocke, Havok, Greycrow, Empath, Wild Child, Nanny, and Orphan-Maker. And amidst the secrets, betrayals, alliances and loss will come the return of one of the most tragic characters in the X-Men mythos—Madelyne Pryor, AKA the Goblin Queen! She was once a friend to the X-Men and a devoted wife to Cyclops but she became one of mutantkind's greatest villains. Now, she's back for her long overdue redemption…or will it be revenge? See her rise in HELLIONS #18 and then catch her causing trouble in the pages of Vita Ayala and Rod Reis' acclaimed run on NEW MUTANTS where she'll ignite a war with Magik for the throne of Limbo!