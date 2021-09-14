Marvel Cancels Hellions in December, Will Bring Back Goblin Queen

In the now-never-ending first act of Jonathan Hickman's X-Men reboot, one title has stood out amongst the pack, offering offbeat humor and a different take on the Krakoan experience. So of course, Marvel is canceling it in December. Hellions #18 will be the final issue of the series, Marvel announced in a press release on Tuesday. But before the beloved title says goodbye, it will leave us one last parting gift: the return of Madelyne Pryor! Now that's how you leave 'em wanting more!

A press release tells us:

One of the most buzzed about X-Men titles on stands today, Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia's HELLIONS has delivered a dramatic and action-packed examination of mutantkind's most dangerous mutants. This December, this unpredictable saga will come to an end in a final issue that will rock the very foundation of Krakoa and send shockwaves throughout mutantkind! Orphan-Maker has committed a horrible crime. As he faces the ultimate penalty, the cracks in the team are on full display. Secrets, betrayals, alliances and loss all come to the surface as the fallout of Orphan-Maker's actions threatens to end all the Hellions have worked toward! Plus, a final decision is made regarding one of the most troublesome figures in mutant history: Madelyne Pryor, AKA THE GOBLIN QUEEN. Fierce X-Men ally turned vengeful X-Men villain, the controversial clone of Jean Grey and ex-wife to Cyclops has served many roles over the years. Will Maddie return as a friend or foe?

Writer Zeb Wells was tasked with providing the obligatory press release hyperbole quote, and here's what he had to say:

Hellions may be coming to an end, but our team of outcasts are gonna leave their mark on the way out the door. This includes bringing back one of my favorite characters, Madelyne Pryor! And take it from me, this is only the beginning for our Queen…

Okay, that's basically what the press release already said, Wells. Maybe this book was a little redundant after all!

Look, all good things must come to an end. Unless, of course, you're talking about the first act of Hickman's X-Men reboot, in which case, it will apparently never end. But Hellions will end in December. Below, check out three covers for December's Hellions #18.

HELLIONS #18

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by ZÉ CARLOS & STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN