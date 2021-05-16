Why Isn't Marvel's Voices: Identity Published In AAPI Heritage Month?

Marvel Comics recently announced Marvel's Voices: Identity #1, a comic to celebrate Asian superheroes and comics creators led by Gene Luen Yang, Greg Pak, Maurene Goo, and more lead an all-star lineup of Asian talent in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

However, unlike DC Comics' Festival Of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration published this past week, it won't be published during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. So what gives?

Why Is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.
Marvel's Voices: Identity and DC Comics' Festival Of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration

I understand that Marvel Comics started developing their publication at around the same time as DC Comics but realised that they were competing for the exact same talent. A number of creators wanted to be a part of both, but couldn't make schedules work, something that had already caused issues regarding both publisher's competing Pride specials out in June – as well as complaints from retailers over the cannibalizing of each other's sales.

Marvel chose, as a result, to make the project part of their Marvel's Voices line and delay their publication – rather than publishing it in May – AAPI Heritage Month –  they would solicit it in that month for publication in August instead.

Here's the creator list for both, to compare and contrast. First Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 – those that have been revealed so far.

  • Gene Luen Yang
  • Christina Strain
  • Greg Pak
  • Maurene Goo
  • Marcus To
  • Jason Loo
  • Creees Lee
  • Lynne Yoshii
  • Mashal Ahmed
  • Jim Cheung
  • InHyuk Lee

Then DC Comics' Festival Of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration #1 from the credits list of the published book.

  • Gene Luen Yang
  • Greg Pak
  • Marcus To
  • Jim Cheung
  • Mariko Tamaki
  • Minh Lê
  • Ram V
  • Dustin Nguyen
  • Amy Chu
  • Alyssa Wong
  • Bernard Chang
  • Marcio Takara
  • Dustin Nguyen
  • Trung Le Nguyen
  • Francis Manapul
  • Sean Chen
  • Sumit Kumar
  • Sebastian Cheng
  • Janice Chiang
  • Minh Le
  • Trung Le Nguyen
  • Aditya Bidikar
  • Sumit Kumar
  • Aniz Adam Ansari
  • Sami Basri
  • Sunny Gho
  • Gabriela Downie
  • Ram V
  • Audrey Mok
  • Jordie Bellaire
  • Tom Napolitano
  • Dustin Nguyen
  • Steve Wands
  • Alyssa Wong
  • Sean Chen
  • Norm Rapmund
  • Rain Beredo
  • Ariana Maher
  • Sarah Kuhn
  • Victoria Ying
  • Ariana Maher
  • Rain Beredo
  • Pornsak Pichetshote
  • Alexandre Tefenkgi
  • Aditya Bidikar
  • Bernard Chang
  • Cliff Chiang
  • Jae Lee
  • June Chung
  • Philip Tan
  • Eugene Choi
  • Gurihiru
  • Francis Manapul
  • Kevin Wada
  • Jen Bartel
  • Romulo Fajardo Jr.
  • Jim Lee
  • Alex Sinclair
  • Stanley "Artgerm" Lau

 

