Why Isn't Marvel's Voices: Identity Published In AAPI Heritage Month?
Marvel Comics recently announced Marvel's Voices: Identity #1, a comic to celebrate Asian superheroes and comics creators led by Gene Luen Yang, Greg Pak, Maurene Goo, and more lead an all-star lineup of Asian talent in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.
However, unlike DC Comics' Festival Of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration published this past week, it won't be published during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. So what gives?
I understand that Marvel Comics started developing their publication at around the same time as DC Comics but realised that they were competing for the exact same talent. A number of creators wanted to be a part of both, but couldn't make schedules work, something that had already caused issues regarding both publisher's competing Pride specials out in June – as well as complaints from retailers over the cannibalizing of each other's sales.
Marvel chose, as a result, to make the project part of their Marvel's Voices line and delay their publication – rather than publishing it in May – AAPI Heritage Month – they would solicit it in that month for publication in August instead.
Here's the creator list for both, to compare and contrast. First Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 – those that have been revealed so far.
- Gene Luen Yang
- Christina Strain
- Greg Pak
- Maurene Goo
- Marcus To
- Jason Loo
- Creees Lee
- Lynne Yoshii
- Mashal Ahmed
- Jim Cheung
- InHyuk Lee
Then DC Comics' Festival Of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration #1 from the credits list of the published book.
- Gene Luen Yang
- Greg Pak
- Marcus To
- Jim Cheung
- Mariko Tamaki
- Minh Lê
- Ram V
- Dustin Nguyen
- Amy Chu
- Alyssa Wong
- Bernard Chang
- Marcio Takara
- Dustin Nguyen
- Trung Le Nguyen
- Francis Manapul
- Sean Chen
- Sumit Kumar
- Sebastian Cheng
- Janice Chiang
- Minh Le
- Trung Le Nguyen
- Aditya Bidikar
- Sumit Kumar
- Aniz Adam Ansari
- Sami Basri
- Sunny Gho
- Gabriela Downie
- Ram V
- Audrey Mok
- Jordie Bellaire
- Tom Napolitano
- Dustin Nguyen
- Steve Wands
- Alyssa Wong
- Sean Chen
- Norm Rapmund
- Rain Beredo
- Ariana Maher
- Sarah Kuhn
- Victoria Ying
- Ariana Maher
- Rain Beredo
- Pornsak Pichetshote
- Alexandre Tefenkgi
- Aditya Bidikar
- Bernard Chang
- Cliff Chiang
- Jae Lee
- June Chung
- Philip Tan
- Eugene Choi
- Gurihiru
- Francis Manapul
- Kevin Wada
- Jen Bartel
- Romulo Fajardo Jr.
- Jim Lee
- Alex Sinclair
- Stanley "Artgerm" Lau