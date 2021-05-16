Why Isn't Marvel's Voices: Identity Published In AAPI Heritage Month?

Marvel Comics recently announced Marvel's Voices: Identity #1, a comic to celebrate Asian superheroes and comics creators led by Gene Luen Yang, Greg Pak, Maurene Goo, and more lead an all-star lineup of Asian talent in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

However, unlike DC Comics' Festival Of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration published this past week, it won't be published during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. So what gives?

I understand that Marvel Comics started developing their publication at around the same time as DC Comics but realised that they were competing for the exact same talent. A number of creators wanted to be a part of both, but couldn't make schedules work, something that had already caused issues regarding both publisher's competing Pride specials out in June – as well as complaints from retailers over the cannibalizing of each other's sales.

Marvel chose, as a result, to make the project part of their Marvel's Voices line and delay their publication – rather than publishing it in May – AAPI Heritage Month – they would solicit it in that month for publication in August instead.

Here's the creator list for both, to compare and contrast. First Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 – those that have been revealed so far.

Gene Luen Yang

Christina Strain

Greg Pak

Maurene Goo

Marcus To

Jason Loo

Creees Lee

Lynne Yoshii

Mashal Ahmed

Jim Cheung

InHyuk Lee

Then DC Comics' Festival Of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration #1 from the credits list of the published book.