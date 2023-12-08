Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: , , ,

Marvel Will Give Us The Beast Vs The Beast For The Fall Of X Finale

Marvel has issued the following teaser for X-Force #48 by Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill, for the start of the Target: Beast storyline.

Marvel has issued the following teaser for X-Force #48 by Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill, for the start of the Target: Beast storyline. And, as has been surmised on Bleeding Cool, X-Force will be using one version of the Beast to take down the one who has been running the show like a mad scientist tyrant. I'm betting on the Avengers-era versions of his mind being recovered in a new Beast body and sent to take down what Hank McCoy has become… is that the clone body being grown, even as the man Beast gets all Krakoa-body enhanced?

The Beast

Marvel states, "THE BEST WAY TO STOP BEAST… IS BEAST! Beast has finally gone too far and X-FORCE enacts a radical plan to take him down in next month's X-FORCE #48. Don't miss this long-awaited evolution for an original X-Men icon as writer Benjamin Percy and artist Robert Gill set the stage X-FORCE's milestone 50th issue!"

And here are the solicits for the final issues, from Janaury into March…

X-FORCE #48
MARVEL COMICS
NOV230529
(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Daniel Acuna
TARGET: BEAST BEGINS HERE! He was their mission commander. Now he is their mission. At last, X-FORCE takes the fight to HENRY McCOY, A.K.A. BEAST – and he will answer for his crimes! PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: Jan 24, 2024 SRP: $3.99

X-FORCE #49
MARVEL COMICS
DEC230611
(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Daniel Acuna
WONDER MAN AND BEAST – THE DYNAMIC DUO RETURNS!
In a simpler time, the bounding BEAST partnered up with Avenger WONDER MAN! But after Beast's fall from grace, is there any chance these two can see eye to eye? In a last desperate attempt to take down Beast, witness the return of…Beast?! TARGET: BEAST part 2! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 21, 2024 SRP: $3.99

X-FORCE #50
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by ROBERT GILL
Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA
THE FINAL BATTLE AGAINST BEAST IN THE LANDMARK 50th ISSUE!
X-Force confronts Beast with their secret weapon. A final reckoning. Not a dry eye in the house. TARGET: BEAST finale!

