Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Beast, fall of x, hank mccoy, x-force

Marvel Will Give Us The Beast Vs The Beast For The Fall Of X Finale

Marvel has issued the following teaser for X-Force #48 by Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill, for the start of the Target: Beast storyline.

Article Summary Marvel teases "Beast vs Beast" showdown in X-Force #48 by Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill.

X-Force plots against their former leader, Beast, as his dark reign intensifies.

X-Force #49 revisits the alliance of Beast with Wonder Man, adding layers to the saga.

Landmark X-Force #50 promises an epic final battle and a significant evolution for Beast.

Marvel has issued the following teaser for X-Force #48 by Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill, for the start of the Target: Beast storyline. And, as has been surmised on Bleeding Cool, X-Force will be using one version of the Beast to take down the one who has been running the show like a mad scientist tyrant. I'm betting on the Avengers-era versions of his mind being recovered in a new Beast body and sent to take down what Hank McCoy has become… is that the clone body being grown, even as the man Beast gets all Krakoa-body enhanced?

Marvel states, "THE BEST WAY TO STOP BEAST… IS BEAST! Beast has finally gone too far and X-FORCE enacts a radical plan to take him down in next month's X-FORCE #48. Don't miss this long-awaited evolution for an original X-Men icon as writer Benjamin Percy and artist Robert Gill set the stage X-FORCE's milestone 50th issue!"

And here are the solicits for the final issues, from Janaury into March…

X-FORCE #48

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230529

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Daniel Acuna

TARGET: BEAST BEGINS HERE! He was their mission commander. Now he is their mission. At last, X-FORCE takes the fight to HENRY McCOY, A.K.A. BEAST – and he will answer for his crimes! PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: Jan 24, 2024 SRP: $3.99

X-FORCE #49

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230611

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Daniel Acuna

WONDER MAN AND BEAST – THE DYNAMIC DUO RETURNS!

In a simpler time, the bounding BEAST partnered up with Avenger WONDER MAN! But after Beast's fall from grace, is there any chance these two can see eye to eye? In a last desperate attempt to take down Beast, witness the return of…Beast?! TARGET: BEAST part 2! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 21, 2024 SRP: $3.99

X-FORCE #50

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

THE FINAL BATTLE AGAINST BEAST IN THE LANDMARK 50th ISSUE!

X-Force confronts Beast with their secret weapon. A final reckoning. Not a dry eye in the house. TARGET: BEAST finale!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!