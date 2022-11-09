Marvel's First Moon Knight From 1,000,000 BC (Spoilers)

Moon Knight time! But first, it's getting closer to a new multi-timezone and timeline endgame for the Avengers, with a reminder that for some the number 616 isn't just a number of the Marvel Universe reality. While 666 is called the "number of the beast" in most manuscripts of The Book of Revelation, a fragment of the earliest papyrus of the New Testament gives the number as 616. Which, you know, comes up in current Avengers, with the Avengers of One Million BC

In Avengers #35 a few years ago, we got to see a primitive caveman Moon Knight from One Million Years BC, fighting the Avengers of that time.

While the rest of the Avengers 1,000,000 BC have made repeated appearances in Avengers and spin-off titles since, this earliest version of the Moon Knights was not among them.

That changes today with Avengers #62, as the Moondragon of that time recruits the Moon Knight into the new iteration of the team. Not that he has become any more verbose.

And it's time for those one million years to be drawn together somewhat. Iron Man aside, it has been a moment that has been a long time coming.

Time for the big crossover! Avengers Assemble to come – and never has the phrase spanned such a timeframe.

AVENGERS #62

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220857

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Garron, Javier

HISTORY'S MIGHTIEST HEROES: CONCLUSION! The Avengers' epic quest through the darkest and weirdest corners of time comes to an end with an issue that focuses on the prehistoric forefather of all things dark and weird in Marvel history: Earth's very first Sorcerer Supreme. Prepare to see all of history through the eyes of Agamotto. RATED T+In Shops: Nov 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99 AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA #1 HITCH WRPAD CVR

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220849

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

UNITING THE AVENGERS, AVENGERS FOREVER AND AVENGERS OF 1,000,000 BC

IN AN EPIC SAGA THAT FORMS THE CAPSTONE TO JASON AARON'S ERA ON AVENGERS!

From throughout time and the far corners of the Multiverse, the Mightiest Heroes of All the Earths are assembling as never before for a battle beyond all imaging. A war that will take us from the prehistoric beginnings of an Earth under assault by the greatest villains who've ever lived to the watchtower that stands at the dark heart of the all and the always, where an army of unprecedented evil now rises. The biggest Avengers saga in Marvel history begins now. RATED T+In Shops: Nov 30, 2022 SRP: $5.99