Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Became $2 Billion Richer During the Pandemic

Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter spent many millions of dollars helping to elect Donald Trump as president in 2016 and attempting to keep him in power in 2020. But despite Perlmutter's loyalty to his close personal friend, a Joe Biden presidency appears to be far more lucrative for him. Either that, or something about the coronavirus pandemic paid off big time for Perlmutter. Whatever the reason, Ike Perlmutter appeared on the Forbes Magazine list of billionaires seventeen places higher than in 2020 and with roughly $2 billion more than he had at any point during the Trump presidency, with $6 billion in wealth. Not bad for Perlmutter, one of the largest individual shareholders of Disney stock. The pandemic was less kind to the non-billionaire employees of Marvel and Disney, unfortunately.

As for Donald Trump himself, no longer being president seems to be working wonders for him. Trump lost wealth every year he was president (at least by Forbes' accounting — it's not like we've seen his tax returns), even switching positions with his good friend Ike Perlmutter in 2017. However, Trump's wealth increased slightly for 2021 according to Forbes, which lists him as having $2.4 billion, up from $2.1 billion in 2020.

Other billionaires of note to Bleeding Cool readers include David Steward, the father of Lion Forge founder David Steward II, whose wealth also increased from $3.5 to $3.7 billion from 2020 to 2021. WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon, who also invested money in getting Donald Trump elected, is also richer this year than last, with $2.1 billion, more than $1.8 billion in 2020. Vince is up overall from the start of the Trump presidency, though he's down below the $3.2 billion high of 2018, when WWE was riding high on the Fox TV deal and Vince was restarting the XFL. But rival Shahid Khan, father of AEW founder Tony Khan, is richer than them all with $8 billion in the bank. Khan is up from last year's total, but down overall from 2017, when he had $8.2 billion in the bank.