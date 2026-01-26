Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: jonathan hickman, ultimate

Marvel's Ultimate Universe Will Be Reborn In May 2026… Of Course

Marvel's Ultimate Universe will be reborn in May 2026 as Reborn: Ultimate Impact. I mean, of course it is...

Article Summary Marvel's Ultimate Universe returns in May 2026 with Reborn: Ultimate Impact after brief cancellation news.

The new Ultimate line began in 2023 with creators like Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch at the helm.

This rebooted universe features major changes, like an older Spider-Man and no traditional Avengers.

Despite its success, Marvel announced the line's end—but quickly teases a fresh Ultimate rebirth.

It did strike me as odd that Marvel Comics would be bringing to an end the most successful publishing line they've had in a while, the new Ultimate Universe, for reasons of creative integrity. I mean, this is Marvel Comics, for goodness sake, come on. And it seems that all is now well with the world and normal business has returned, as Marvel Comics offers the following news:

"THE END OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE IS HERE, BUT ITS LEGACY WILL LIVE ON… As the Ultimate Universe ends, May's REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT reveals how the Ultimate Universe's legacy will reverberate across the Marvel Universe. Stay tuned later this week for the full announcement."

Marvel relaunched the Ultimate line in late 2023, starting with Ultimate Invasion by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch, though originally conceived by Donny Cates until stuff went down. The Big Bad was The Maker, the evil Ultimate Reed Richards from the old Ultimate Universe, who created and controls this world. He uses time manipulation via the Immortus Engine to prevent or alter the rise of many heroes, resulting in a dystopian Earth where superheroes were largely suppressed for decades and the world was divided into power factions that he controlled. Heroes eventually emerged anyway, but in radically different circumstances such as a married, older Peter Parker as Spider-Man with a family; no traditional Avengers or Fantastic Four, Captain America waking up in a world where America hasn't existed in decades. Titles include Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate X-Men, Ultimate Black Panther, The Ultimates, Ultimate Wolverine and one-shots such as One Year In, Two Years In and Finale. This line has been critically acclaimed and commercially very successful, but Bleeding Cool scooped the news last year that Marvel confirmed it would conclude in April 2026. Well, until May 2026 that is…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!