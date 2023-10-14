Posted in: Comics, Current News, NYCC | Tagged: Gang War, Jackpot, new york comic con, NYCC, Spider-Boy

Mary-Jane & Spider-Boy In Gang War January & February 2024 Solicits

Mary-Jane & Spider-Boy get their own spinoffs in Spider-Man's Gang War January 2024 Solicits, announced at New York Comic Con from Marvel.

Announced at the Marvel Gang War panel yesterday at New York Comic Con with Zeb Wells, Erica Schultz, Greg Pak, C.B. Cebulski, and Nick Lowe was the news that Mary-Jane Watson would get a spinoff comic of her own. In her superhero persona Jackpot by writer Celeste Bronfman and artist Joey Vazquez. Bronfman previously wrote a Jackpot story in Amazing Spider-Man #31, the comic that kicked off the current Gang War storyline at Marvel.`

While the new character of Spider-Boy would also get a Gang War comic book as part of the digital-only Marvel Unlimited comic from writer Preeti Chhibber and artist E.J. Su.

Gang War sees the aftermath of a drive-by shooting at a super-powered gang wedding, spilling out onto the streets of New York, with the crimelords of New York City, including Kingpin, Hobgoblin, Mr. Negative, the Owl, and more, taking part. It will also lead to the reunion of Kingpin and his wife, typhoid Wary, currently stuck in Vanaheim in the Reign Of X series. Amongst all this, Spider-Man rallies his own gang of superheroes to take down all super crime in just 48 hours, with Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, Spider-Woman, and Luke Cage, and their missions, victories, and defeats will be told across various tie-in issues and limited series. And we got some more solicitation details as the crossover spills over into 2024, with Gang War solicits for January and February 2024.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 1/3

GANG WAR continues in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41 as the former Kingpin of Crime enters the fray! With all of New York's super underworld fighting for dominance, you didn't think Wilson Fisk would sit it out, did you?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #42

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 1/17

Then, in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #42, the Beetle has stepped up in her father's absence, and she's become a very different Janice Lincoln. She's smart, dangerous and ready to take the big chair. With Spider-Man and others distracted by Kingpin, she just might do it.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #43

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 2/14

The final fight of GANG WAR begins in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #43 with the biggest and most brutal battle in Spider-Man history, so batten your hatches! If you thought you knew what Madame Masque or Hobgoblin or Beetle or Diamondback was capable of, THINK AGAIN!

Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War #2 (of 3) January 31

Written by Greg Pak

Art by Caio Majado

Cover by David Aja

GANG WAR is here! Shang-Chi's greatest weapons are lost to him! And Chinatown will burn if the Master of Kung Fu doesn't win the war! Can Shang-Chi defeat his rivals and protect Chinatown without sacrificing his principles? Or will SPIDER-MAN and his allies bring him down first?!

Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War #3 (of 3) February 14

Written by Greg Pak

Art by Caio Majado

Cover by David Aja

The pieces are all assembled, and Shang-Chi is surrounded on all sides! Can the Master of Kung Fu fend off attacks from New York's strongest crime families and Earth's mightiest heroes at once? And, even if he can, will Chinatown survive?

Luke Cage: Gang War #3 (of 4) January 10

Written by Rodney Barnes

Art by Ramon F. Bachs

Cover by Caanan White

THE FIGHT FOR NEW YORK IS ON! SPIDER-SLAYERS are back and bigger than ever! Luke Cage, Danny Rand, Jessica Jones, Cloak and Dagger face a GIANT threat as they battle for the soul of New York!

Luke Cage: Gang War #4 (of 4) February 21

Written by Rodney Barnes

Art by Ramon F. Bachs

Cover by Caanan White

Unmasked and faced with giant Spider-Slayers, Luke Cage suits up as he never has before! New York City may survive this Gang War, but after breaking the anti-vigilante law, how can Luke still be mayor at the end? Will he even want to be?

Daredevil: Gang ar #2 (of 4) January 10

Written by Erica Schultz

Art and Cover by Sergio Davila

AS GANG WAR RAGES ON, A NEW PLAYER EMERGES! New York City's criminal element stands poised to tear itself and the entire island to pieces with only Elektra standing between them and the citizens of Hell's Kitchen! Fighting against foes first seen in Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder's first explosive chapter of DAREDEVIL, Elektra has her hands full to begin with – but a dangerous new player with powerful and lethal abilities and skills to match Elektra's own explodes into the fray!

Daredevil: Gang War #3 (of 4) February 7

Written by Erica Schultz

Art and Cover by Sergio Davila

GANG WAR CONTINUES! For the first time in her life, Elektra may be out of her depth! With the city engulfed in violence and chaos, she's the only thing standing between the people of Hell's Kitchen and a bloodthirsty criminal conspiracy!

Spider-Woman #3 January 24

Written by Steve Foxe

Art by Carola Borelli

Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

GANG WAR RAGES ON! Spider-Woman tried to take down Diamondback's operation from the top…and barely escaped with her life. Now she's angrier than ever and ready to hit him – and Hydra – where it hurts. Jessica Drew goes street level as GANG WAR nears its brutal conclusion!

Spider-Woman #4 February 21

Written by Steve Foxe

Art by Carola Borelli

Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

GANG WAR RAGES ON! Jessica Drew finds the answers she's been looking for, but her reunion with her son propels her into a new paradigm. But first, there's a GANG WAR to finish! And Jess won't be fighting alone. Not when her best friend is Captain Marvel!

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #15 January 10

Written by Cody Ziglar

Art and Cover by Federico Vicentini

MS. MARVEL CHARGES INTO GANG WAR! MILES MORALES is losing his battle to save Brooklyn – can MS. MARVEL turn the tide?! HOBGOBLIN is out for revenge against SPIDER-MAN – but he's not the only classic Spidey villain who wants a piece of Miles…

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #16 February 14

Written by Cody Ziglar

Art and Cover by Federico Vicentini

MILES MAKES HIS FINAL STAND IN THE GANG WAR! Miles vs. Hobgoblin. Only one can win the Gang War raging across Brooklyn. • But Hobgoblin's master stroke is about to fall, and if it does, he'll be the most powerful super villain in all of New York City. A traitor is in their midst – and this single betrayal could define the rest of Spider-Man's life!

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #17 February 28

Written by Cody Ziglar

Art by Partha Pratim

Cover by Federico Vicentini

FALLOUT FROM GANG WAR! Spider-Man needs rest. New York City needs to heal. But the most dangerous super villain in Spidey's history needs Miles Morales to die. The gauntlet is thrown, and the events of this issue setup the explosive MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #300 next month!!!

JACKPOT #1

Written by CELESTE BRONFMAN

Art by JOEY VAZQUEZ

Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

On Sale 1/17

Mary Jane makes a gamble on and joins the conflict herself in JACKPOT #1! On sale in January, this special GANG WAR one-shot is written by Celeste Bronfman, who began Mary Jane's journey as Jackpot in a backup story in the recent AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31, and drawn by Joey Vazquez.

Always bet on red and pick up Mary Jane's first solo story since her super hero debut as Jackpot! New York City is in chaos as the super-powered criminal gangs are at war, and it's all hands on deck! It's a baptism by fire, but, come on, this is Mary Jane. What CAN'T she handle?!

Spider-Man Unlimited #19. Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comic January

Written by Preeti Chhibber

Art by E.J. Su

Spider-Boy leaps into the action in a new arc of Spider-Man Unlimited! Written by Preeti Chhibber (Spider-Man's Social Dilemma) and drawn by E.J. Su (Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven), this Marvel Unlimited exclusive comic will bring Marvel's breakout young hero into Gang War as Spidey's long-lost sidekick embarks on his own solo mission!

