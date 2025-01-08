Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: mary jane watson, Paul Rabin

Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker, Paul Rabin and Dylan Brock (Spoilers)

Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker, Paul Rabin and Dylan Brock in today's All-New Venom #1 and Amazing Spider-Man #65 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson's love life is tested by Dylan Brock's antics in the latest All-New Venom issue.

Peter Parker grapples with dark future visions in Amazing Spider-Man #65, affecting Mary Jane Watson.

Mary Jane is a key reference for Peter Parker amidst ongoing challenges in both comics.

Will the turmoil faced by MJ and Peter hurt more than the physical threats they encounter?

Mary Jane Watson and Paul Rabin, the love that will last until at least the Amazing Spider-Man #1 relaunch in April. And currently testing that relationship is a young fellow called Dylan Brock, trying to deal with the All-New Venom situation and basically being a bit of a dick.

Otherwise known as being a teenager. And tapping right on the fault lines of this relationship.

While in Amazing Spider-Man, Peter Parker is plagued by the possible future realities of the deaths of his nearest and dearest. Including one Mary Jane Watson in her Jackpot identity, up against a GHoblin, And we all know how well that goes for girlfriends of Peter Parker.

And if Mary Jane Watson is on Peter Parker's mind, then Peter Parker is where Mary Jane Watson first goes for reference points.

The only question remaining is, does this hurt more?

Or does this?

Kids, they say the darndest things, do they not?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240878

(W) Joe Kelly (A) CAFU (CA) Mark Bagley

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man has faced four Scions and is running out of extra lives. This issue's scion, CYRA, represents the very power of Death Itself and makes Spider-Man watch everything he loves die. Can Spider-Man possibly withstand this punishment?

Rated T In Shops: Jan 08, 2025 SRP: $4.99

ALL NEW VENOM #2

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240871

(W) Al Ewing (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Adam Kubert

A.I.M. AND FIRE! A.I.M. are on the hunt for the All-New Venom – and they're not alone! Who are.. the SYMBIOTE SQUAD? Meanwhile, Dylan Brock's search for the new Venom host puts him on a collision course with the deadly Madame Masque! And the mystery deepens as one suspect is eliminated… with extreme prejudice! Rated T+ In Shops: Jan 08, 2025 SRP: $4.99

