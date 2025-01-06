Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: free comic book day, Paul Rabin

Paul Rabin Gets Major Amazing Spider-Man Moment On Free Comic Book Day

Paul Rabin will get a major moment for Amazing Spider-Man this Free Comic Book Day... is this his big goodbye?

Article Summary Paul Rabin's Spider-Man arc stirs fan interest ahead of Free Comic Book Day 2025.

Mary Jane's mysterious relationship with Paul explained in Spider-Man saga.

Paul's expertise in sigil magic shapes Mary Jane's superhero identity as Jackpot.

Spider-Man's emotional journey reveals hidden truths about Paul and Mary Jane.

In his most recent Substack, Marvel Executive Vice President and Group Editor of the X-Men comics, Tom Brevoort published a letter from reader Biggu about the status of the character Paul Rabin as Marvel heads to a relaunch of Amazing Spider-Man #1 in April. Though he might have his tongue firmly webbed into his cheek.

"Hey, Tom. I have to say one of my most favorite characters to date has to be Paul Rabin from spider-man comics. He's such a cool dude and he makes great chicken korma. My only complaint is that Paul only appears in the Spider-Man side of things but I'm an avid x-men reader. I'm not getting enough PAUL! So what if, hear me out, what if it's revealed that Paul is a mutant! That way Paul can appear in spider-man AND the x-men side of things and we can have more Paul! Maybe we can even have a really awesome story where Paul and Jean Grey get stuck in space together and then Jean cheats on Cyclops and breaks up with him and then everybody acts like HE'S the bad guy for wanting to save her. Fans will love it. Maybe we can even have a team book lead by Paul. Here's some names it can be called P-Men, P-Force, or maybe even P-treme P-Men."

Tom Brevoort replies "I get the sense that maybe you're putting me on here, Biggu. But look for a key appearance from Paul on Free Comic Book Day—may it be all that you dreamed."

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by Joe Kelly, Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar

Art by John Romita Jr. & Jonas Scharf

Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are! Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer's blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf!

That will be on Saturday, the 3rd of May. Is it time for Paul Rabin to join Lois Lane's New 52 live-in boyfriend Jonathan Carroll under the patio? Peter Parker has no longer been with Mary Jane Watson since the last Amazing Spider-Man relaunch over five years ago. They had moved in together but then split up. When we rejoined them, things had changed…

Mary Jane was now iving with someone called Paul, making phone calls to Peter Parker telling him not to talk to her, from inside a cupboard. Which did not entirely look healthy.

With Peter Parker seeming to be stalking Mary Jane. And it wasn't just Paul (later revealed as Paul Rabin) she was with.

Two children who called her "Mommy". Which by anyone's standards was moving fast.

No explanation given bacjk then. Especially when Paul came calling to see Peter Parker.

What did he deserve? Put a pin in that. And he was not alone.

Peter and Paul. It all felt rather biblical, didn't it? With Paul even paying out for Peter. So stuff continued to go down, Mary Jane blew up at Peter talking about Paul.

The Black Cat got all involved… as Peter Parker redefined his relationship with Mary Jane Watson and with Felicia Hardy. With Mary Jane Watson getting it off her chest as well.

We saw the original encounter with Doctor Rabin, The Emissary, who bound them all using sigil magic. As well as meeting Paul for the first time. Who knew how to fight back. And who knew the Emissary of old, as his son, though he didn't admit to that at first.

The battle would see Mary Jane and Paul trapped in another dimension, with Peter Parker doing whatever he had to, to try and rescue them. And so we learned the truth about Mary Jane Watson's time away with Paul…

… after burning every bridge he has as Spider-Man, he makes the trip, forces himself through dimensions, through an impossible journey and despite all the odds, and all the deities foreshadowing their own death, somehow finds Mary Jane. And Paul. And… the kids.

And how Mary Jane Watson had spent four years moving on without Peter, now living with Paul, and their two children. It had just been too long. Even if it turned out that they were mystical creations who didn't actually exist.

While the children would disappear as if they never existed, because it turned out that they didn't…

But by then Mary Jane Watson had moved on, and Peter Parker was having to deal with this.

Peter Parker did not deal with it very well. Neither did Paul Rabin.

Paul's expertise with sigil magic also helped to formulate Mary Jane Watson's superhero identity as Jackpot.

Fe became her man in the chair, while she patrolled the streets. And going through the same things that Peter Parker had done as Spder-Man.

Even if the Venom symbiote didn't think there was much in it. But then Paul Rabin and Mary Jane Watson were looking to become parents again.

At least foster ones, for now… and they may have their hands full… but what will Free Comic Book Day bring?

