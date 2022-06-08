Mary Jane Watson Still Does Not Appear In This Comic! (Spoilers!)

Okay, two weeks ago, Mary Jane Watson appeared on the cover of Amazing Spider-Man, seemingly splitting up with Peter Parker, Spider-Man – after only six months ago having moved in with him, before the time jump. But we never saw it in the comic. We have only seen her, in a previous issue, living with someone called Paul, with kids, and making phone calls to Peter Parker telling him not to talk to her, from inside a cupboard. Which did not entirely look healthy.

In today's Amazing Spider-Man #3, we still don't see Mary Jane. At all. But it does open with Paul, coming to see Peter Parker. And he is not alone.

There are intimations of violence, but also suggestions here of control. Whoever Paul is, he really wants to be in control of the situation. And whatever his issue with Peter Parker is, and his involvement with Mary Jane Watson, he wants to be the one pulling the strings.

If anyone is going to threaten Parker, it is going to be him… Peter and Paul. It is rather biblical, isn't it? I wonder what went down…

How long will the mystery remain of What Exactly Peter Did?

