Mary Jane Watson Still Does Not Appear In This Comic! (Spoilers!)

Okay, two weeks ago, Mary Jane Watson appeared on the cover of Amazing Spider-Man, seemingly splitting up with Peter Parker, Spider-Man – after only six months ago having moved in with him, before the time jump. But we never saw it in the comic. We have only seen her, in a previous issue, living with someone called Paul, with kids, and making phone calls to Peter Parker telling him not to talk to her, from inside a cupboard. Which did not entirely look healthy.

Amazing Spider-Man #3 page one by Zeb Wells and John Romita, published by Marvel Comics

In today's Amazing Spider-Man #3, we still don't see Mary Jane. At all. But it does open with Paul, coming to see Peter Parker. And he is not alone.

Amazing Spider-Man #3 page one by Zeb Wells and John Romita, published by Marvel Comics

There are intimations of violence, but also suggestions here of control. Whoever Paul is, he really wants to be in control of the situation. And whatever his issue with Peter Parker is, and his involvement with Mary Jane Watson, he wants to be the one pulling the strings.

Amazing Spider-Man #3 page two by Zeb Wells and John Romita, published by Marvel Comics

If anyone is going to threaten Parker, it is going to be him… Peter and Paul. It is rather biblical, isn't it? I wonder what went down…

Amazing Spider-Man #3 page two by Zeb Wells and John Romita, published by Marvel Comics

How long will the mystery remain of What Exactly Peter Did?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3
MARVEL COMICS
MAR220941
(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita
• I know that this is just #3, but did you notice that it's LGY #897? That means something big is RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER!
•  There are things you don't know about Tombstone.
•  Neither you, nor Spider-Man, will ever forget them.
RATED T+In Shops: Jun 08, 2022
SRP: $3.99

