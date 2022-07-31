Mary Marvel Attends Vassar College in New Champion of Shazam Preview

It was delayed. And delayed again. Then Mary Marvel was removed from the Dark Crisis Justice League and no one knows why. But maybe DC Comics wanted her to debut in 2022 in her own series, Mary Marvel, and ahead of the new Shazam and Black Adam movies to come. And in the first issue, she is attending Vassar College, a private liberal arts college in Poughkeepsie, New York, where she is majoring in biomedical science and going by the name Marina…

Founded in 1861, Vassar College was the second degree-granting institution of higher education for women in the US, one of the Seven Sisters first elite women's colleges in the country, but became coeducational in 1969. DC Comics often creates fictitious institutions, but this one is very real. Her;e the preview of New Champion Of Shazam #1, published on Tuesday.

NEW CHAMPION OF SHAZAM #1

(W) Josie Campbell (A/CA) Evan Doc Shaner

Mary Bromfield has always struggled to determine who she is outside her family…kinda hard to do when you're all superheroes! Now, after Billy Batson's heroic sacrifice, the power of Shazam has vanished, and she's been left powerless. Most heroes would be distraught, but not Mary. It's finally time for a voyage of self-discovery as she prepares for her freshman year of college and a civilian life. But nothing is ever truly normal for this young hero, because she's just been chosen as the new champion of Shazam! (At least according to a talking rabbit sent by her estranged brother Billy.) Will she embrace the power? Or will it die along with this world's hope of survival against the mysterious magical forces waiting to take control? Find out in Mary's first solo miniseries, brought to you by up-and-coming comics writer Josie Campbell (Future State: Green Lantern) and fan-favorite Shazam artist Evan Doc Shaner (Strange Adventures, Convergence: Shazam!)!

In Shops: 8/2/2022 SRP: $3.99