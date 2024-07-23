Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: massive-verse, sdcc

Massive-Verse Announcements, Freebies, Solicits at San Diego Comic-Con

The Massive-Verse shared universe, created by Kyle Higgins and published by Image Comics has announcements for San Diego Comic-Con.

New Massive-Verse announcements and freebies at Friday's 11:45AM panel.

Exclusive Massive-Verse SDCC Foil and Moon Man #1 variants on sale.

October 2024 solicitations for Massive-Verse comics revealed.

The Massive-Verse is a fictional shared universe, created by Kyle Higgins and published by Image Comics. Including titles such as Radiant Black and its spin-offs Radiant Pink, Supermassive, Inferno Girl Red, The Dead Lucky, Radiant Red, No/One, and Rogue Sun, published since 2021 and retroactively established to have begun with C.O.W.L., first published in May 2014. And they are coming to San Diego Comic-Con.

Kyle Higgins writes "Our main panel, ENTER THE MASSIVE-VERSE, will take place on Friday at 11:45AM in room 6A— if you're coming to the show, I highly recommend making it out to this one. It's a panel filled with surprises, including our biggest announcement yet for The Massive-Verse. Seriously. You really want to see this one in person. Oh, and we'll have something special for everyone in attendance :)" Kyle Higgins will also "be joining Bear McCreary for his panel on Saturday at 3pm in Room 6DE."

Big announcement and a big giveaway. This should be a must, Their booth at the show, #4901 will be selling their new official C.O.W.L. badges and the Supermassive 2024 SDCC Foil Exclusive and their Moon Man #1 variants.

There will also be Massive-Verse card games running through the show. Here are the panel listings and the October 2024 solicits as part of Image Comics list for Massive-Verse titles.

Image Comics: Enter the Massive-Verse Click here to add to My Schedule.

Friday July 26, 2024 11:45am – 12:45pm PDT

Room 6A

Massive-Verse superstars Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black, No/One), Brian Buccellato (No/One), Melissa Flores (The Dead Lucky), Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun), and others unveil new developments in store for the Massive-Verse this year and next. Moderated by Ryan Sidoti. The Massive-Verse Fighting Card Game Demo Click here to add to My Schedule.

Wednesday July 24, 2024 5:00pm – 6:00pm PDT

Room 15AB (Mezzanine)

The Massive-Verse Fighting Card Game is a lighting quick dueling game about powerful moves and big reads. Plays in 15 minutes for 2 players!

COWL 1964 #3 (OF 4) CVR A ROD REIS

(W) Kyle Higgins, Alec Siegel (A/CA) Rod Reis

As Geoffrey faces allegations that threaten to destroy his reputation and his plans for C.O.W.L., a figure watches from the shadows—but who really is WRAITH, and is he really at the heart of all of this? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/30/2024

ROGUE SUN #23

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) A. Abel (CA) Stefano Simeone

As the killer is unmasked and their true intentions finally revealed, Rogue Sun and the Ravyn Queen must put their feelings aside in order to save the Aviary from falling. ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/30/2024

RADIANT BLACK HC MASSIVE EDITION BOOK 01

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Eduardo Ferigato, Marcelo Costa (CA) Eduardo Ferigato

_Power Rangers _meets INVINCIBLE in this new superhero universe with contemporary sensibilities, now collected for the first time in a deluxe hardcover!

Nathan Burnett has just turned thirty, and things aren't great: he's working (and failing) at two jobs, his credit card debt is piling up, and his only move…is moving back home with his parents. But when Nathan discovers and unlocks the ethereal, cosmic RADIANT, he's given the power to radically change his fortunes.

There's just one problem: the powers don't belong to him. And the COSMIC BEINGS who created them want them back…by any means necessary.

Collects issues #1-12 of the ongoing RADIANT BLACK series—including a newly remastered issue #11—as well as a complete cover gallery and more than 30 pages of brand-new exclusive backmatter.

Select praise for RADIANT BLACK:

The perfect superhero comic for anyone missing INVINCIBLE, or anyone who hated INVINCIBLE, or anyone who never read INVINCIBLE… the perfect superhero comic for anyone… Fall in love with superheroes again. Read RADIANT BLACK! —ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, OBLIVION SONG, FIRE POWER)

Bright, smart and too much fun—classic Saturday morning superhero greatness remade for a new generation! —SCOTT SNYDER (NOCTERRA, UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY)

The most fun I've had reading a new superhero comic in years. It's the sort of book I've been dying to have on my pull list again. —JAMES TYNION IV (Batman, THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH)

A sharp, thoughtful, relentlessly entertaining superhero debut, and a must-read for fans of the genre looking for something new. —**SYFY**

Instantly relatable, but it's also a lot of fun…Accessible and entertaining, RADIANT BLACK proves there's plenty of life and new directions in a well-worn genre. —**CBR**One debut you should not miss. —**ComicBook.com** Retail: $44.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

