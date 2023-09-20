Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Kelly McMahon, kickstarter, mat groom, Nicoletta Baldari

Mat Groom & Nicoletta Baldari's Bad Blood Comic For Kelly McMahon

Kelly McMahon'smurder mystery card game entitled Bad Blood, now features a comic book story by Mat Groom and Nicoletta Baldari.

Kelly McMahon is creating a deck of 54 playing cards in a 1920s art deco-inspired style that are part of a murder mystery card game entitled Bad Blood, which features a story by Mat Groom, author of Power Rangers comics for Boom, Ultraman for Marvel and co-created the Inferno Girl Red from Image Comics. And as a result, the campaign will also feature an eight-page ashcan comic that takes you deeper into the world of Kelly McMahon's Bad Blood by Groom, drawn by Glow and My Buffy Killer Croc's Nicoletta Baldari, edited by fellow Power Rangers writer and Massive-Verse creator Kyle Higgins.

The Bad Blood ashcan comic story is only available as part of the Bad Blood Kickstarter campaign and "leads the reader into the city's most exciting speakeasy, The Broken Promise, where the powerful, the duplicitous, the ambitious and the noble collide. Who is the murder victim, Dee Dumas, and how does she fit into this wider world of crime and glamour? How did she meet Joseph Field, the journalist who would wind up investigating her murder?"

"For as long as I can remember, I've been enthralled by the mystery genre, be it film, television, literature or a good old-fashioned internet stalk; I love to be the detective!" said Kelly McMahon. "The romanticized glamour of the 1920s masquerades for the realities of the era. A ritzy elegant design, lavish lifestyles and devious underground happenings. There is a similar romance in moving your life to the other side of the world, the dream sparkles, but the reality is much less polished. All of this led to Bad Blood, my idea for a card game and murder mystery experience that harkens back to my love of the 1920s and my love for a good whodunnit."

Bad Blood invites players to fill the well-polished shoes of journalist Joseph Field and uncover the mystery behind Dee Dumas' murder. His journal is the key to solving this crime, read through his findings and decipher the clues across the deck of cards and you might just find yourself unraveling the threads of a diabolical conspiracy. Or grab a drink and try your hand at a game of poker as the body count grows, it's your call… Each character card brings to life a different faction of the one-time solve murder mystery that can be played alongside any traditional card game. In the Bad Blood game, it is no secret that Dee Dumas was an extremely talented thief, guilty as sin with a wicked smile, yet nobody was ever able to ever actually pin anything on her. She was on a track to develop a global reputation, to go down in the books as one of the great criminals of all time… until she was found dead at the docks. A single gunshot, to the head.

"I've collaborated with Mat to build out this sinful metropolis and its devious counterparts – a well-documented investigation journal puts you in the shoes of the city's finest detective and introduces the characters at play," teases McMahon. "Mat's clever narrative will keep you guessing even if you don't have the winning hand. The murder mystery is a (very fun!) one-time solve – but it's also my hope that by spending time with these characters – understanding their motives and aspirations and context – you feel closer to them. And because of that, I hope that each game that you play with this deck of cards, no matter your game of choice, you'll feel an investment in the characters, unlike anything you've experienced with a deck of cards before. They won't just be card designs – they'll be characters you know, friends and foes!"

The Bad Blood campaign will launch later this year. To follow the pre-launch page, visit Kickstarter. Pledge tiers include:

The Bad Blood Deck 54 Poker-size, 2.5" x 3.5" playing cards including 2 jokers and a 'journal card,' sealed in a tuck box.

The Journal Publication Story by Mat Groom with illustrations and behind the scenes character development by Kelly McMahon, told in 40+ pages

A limited edition 1.75" BAD BLOOD enamel pin design

An 8-page ashcan comic written by Mat Groom with art by Nicoletta Baldari

