Matt Emmons & Andriy Lukin's Crusader- Mad Cave September Solicits

Matt Emmons and Andriy Lukin's Crusader comic book series launches from Mad Cave Studios in their September 2023 solicits and solicitations.

As well as David Hazan's Tales Of The Cave one-shot, and the likes of Project Reise, Under The Influence, You've Been Cancelled, Monomyth and Exorcists Never Die.

CRUSADER #1 (OF 4) CVR A MATT EMMONS (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUL231792

JUL231791 – CRUSADER #1 (OF 4) CVR B MICHAEL WALSH PX (MR) – 4.99

(W) Matt Emmons (A / CA) Matt Emmons

A Templar Knight finds himself transported to a dangerous realm known as the Beastlands. With sinister entities known as The Masters hunting him down, all he has is his sword and a weird, goblin-like creature named Grimbel to guide him through this strange new world.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TALES FROM THE CAVE ONESHOT (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUL231793

(W) David Hazan, Various (A) Various (A / CA) Shane Connery Volk

Just in time for Halloween, Mad Cave Studios is proud to present readers three treats: a spooky Nottingham story from Hazan, Volk, Romano, and Birch; a Battlecats "tail" featuring teenage felines tempting fate; and a Hunt. Kill. Repeat. battle over technology. Fans of all three worlds are given "pumpkin" to talk about with stories crafted by MCS Talent Search winners from past to present.!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 5.99

PROJECT RIESE #2 (OF 6)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUL231798

(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Jeff McComsey

With enemy soldiers at their backs, Sam Safdie and his ragtag group of treasure hunters are forced deeper into the massive war complex known as Project Riese. Tensions rise as questions and bodies pile up: What really caused the downfall of this facility? What happened to the thousands of people who were once stationed here? Project Riese is an action-packed adventure/sci-fi tale perfect for fans of Uncharted, Overlord, and The Keep.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 4.99

UNDER THE INFLUENCE #3 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUL231799

(W) Eliot Rahal (A / CA) Stefano Simeone

BANG. Even after a student gets shot, the F.B.I. and Cara believe their investigation can still move forward. However, what they don't realize is that this Hot Dog Party… is just getting started.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

YOUVE BEEN CANCELLED #4 (OF 4) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUL231800

(W) Curt Pires (CA) Mark Dale (A / CA) Kevin Castaniero

(END OF SERIES) Roland Endo and his ragtag team mount their assault on the nearly impenetrable Cancelled Headquarters to put an end to the corrupt and dangerous Cancelled program once and for all. The comic book event of the year reaches its show-stopping conclusion!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MONOMYTH #5 (OF 6)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUL231801

(W) David Hazan (A) Cecillia Lo Valvo (CA) Juan Doe

Some wizards go on the offensive in an attempt to undermine their adversary's power. Unfortunately, others follow a different path and are seduced by dark magic.

Monomyth is an all-new mini-series from the mind of David Hazan (Nottingham).

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

EXORCISTS NEVER DIE #6 (OF 6)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUL231802

(W) Steve Orlando (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

(END OF SERIES) Pride goes before the fall! So it makes sense that Pride is the most dangerous demonic sin of all. It's a perfect trap for combat exorcists Syd Miller and Ellen Blair, who have done what no other exorcist has ever done. They've fought and exorcized their way to the final level of the Hellscraper. On the other side of a massive chthonic door sits the largest Soul Auction in generations. But after all they've survived, how can Syd and Ellen not feel pride? The very success that's gotten them so far makes them easy marks for the last sin in line. To beat Pride and stop the Soul Auction in time, Syd and Ellen must take on one last impossible task: attempt to perform the Messiah Flow, the so-called nuclear option, a flow that channels the power of the messiah himself! There's just one catch- it's killed every exorcist that has attempted it.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CONFETTI REALMS GN

MAVERICK -MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUL231794

(W) Nadia Shammas (A) Karnessa

On Halloween night, when the moon is full, teenagers get up to mischief. But when an encounter with a giant, sentient puppet in a graveyard sends five teens to a mysterious dimension called the Confetti Realms, they must overcome obstacles in their own friendships-and collect the debted teeth owed to the puppet-in order to make their way home.

But the allure of staying in a fantasy world is a hard one to beat, and going home to their normal lives is starting to sound less and less appealing for some. Will these friends return home?

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 14.99

DONT SPIT IN THE WIND TP

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUL231795

(W) Stefano Cardoselli (A / CA) Stefano Cardoselli

One man's trash is another man's living. Since earth became inhospitable, humanity escaped ages ago to live in a space station floating above the atmosphere. Now Travis and his crew of garbage men are tasked with cleaning up mountains of toxic waste, working for a company called Atomic Bros INC., to create a 'Clear World'. But when one of Travis' crew members goes missing near an old nuclear facility Travis' job becomes a bit more complicated. Collects issues #1 – 4.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 17.99

TALES FROM NOTTINGHAM TP VOL 01 (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUL231796

(W) David Hazan, Various (A) Various (A / CA) Shane Connery Volk

Tales from Nottingham explores untold stories from the twisted universe of Nottingham, including the secret origins of Robin Hood and the Merry Men, Marian's violent past, Aya of the Hashashin's first kill, and an ordeal that will shake Friar Tuck to his core. Never-before-seen mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, culminating in an investigation that will lead directly into the climactic events of Nottingham Vol. 3. Collects issues #1 – 6.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 17.99

NATURES LABYRINTH TP VOL 01 (RES) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUL231797

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Bayleigh Underwood (CA) Filya Bratukhin

In the middle of the ocean lies a remote island complex lined with traps and an ever-changing landscape. Created by a mysterious man known only as "Ahab", the island was designed to test the wills of the world's most notorious criminals. In a battle royale style game, eight violent felons will fight for survival and to the death over the course of three days of relentless action. The winner receives a wealth or riches and complete anonymity, but at the cost of keeping their silence about the island's existence. What Ahab doesn't know is that someone is on to him. Someone has infiltrated his island with the intention of revealing the truth about this twisted game. Nature's Labyrinth collects issues 1 – 6 by writer Zac Thompson (Yondu, The Brother of All Men, Undone by Blood) and Bayleigh Underwood (It Took Luke, The Sixth Borough).

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 17.99

