Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: matt fraction, Project 2025

Matt Fraction, Gene Ha & Denys Cowan on Project 2025: The Comic Book

Introducing Stop Project 2025, an all-star comic book that exposes some of the projects' policies and the impact they may have.

Article Summary Explore Stop Project 2025, a comic book critiquing conservative plans from the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025.

Project 2025 aims to reshape the U.S. government with right-wing policies, consolidating executive power.

Comic contributors like Matt Fraction and Gene Ha expose issues on topics like climate change and militarism.

Dive into themes of authoritarianism, internet freedom, and Christian nationalism with this powerful graphic novel.

Project 2025, or the 2025 Presidential Transition Project, is a paper that was published by the American conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation in 2023, with an aim to promote conservative and right-wing policies to reshape the federal government of the United States and consolidate executive power, so that the entire executive branch is under the complete control of the U.S. President. Including reclassifying tens of thousands of federal civil service workers as political appointees in order to replace them with people loyal to the president and, in doing so, infuse the government and society with conservative Christian values. It operates under the premise that Donald Trump will win today's US presidential election.

Donald Trump has denied he knew anything about the project, despite many of its contributors having strong links to his administration and campaign, and expected to be in his new administration, if elected. While Vice President candidate J.D. Vance wrote the foreword to a linked book by Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts. Trump's statement about Project 2025 that "some of the things are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal" saw Kevin Roberts say that they knew Trump was "making a political tactical decision there".

But some people still don't know what it all may mean. Introducing Stop Project 2025, a comic book that exposes some of the projects' policies and the impact they may have. It is a series of short comics, each with the full script for each page and covering a wide range of topics. They include Abortion, Anti-Trans Discrimination, Authoritarianism, Children, Christian Nationalism, Climate, Cronyism, Education, Environmental Protection Agency, Executive Orders, Extreme Weather, Health Care, Immigration, Internet Freedom, Libraries, Militarism, Police Abuse, School Lunch, Taxation, Teachers, Voting Matters, and War on the Working Class.

With contributors from across the comics industry, including Karim Ahmad, Ho Che Anderson, Alejandro Arbona, Andrew Aydin & Josh Rogin, Brandt & Stein, Zander Cannon, Comicraft, Denys Cowan, Valentine De Landro, Scott Dunbier, Kieron Dwyer, Jerel Dye, Cheryl Lynn Eaton, Ben Fisher, Matt Fraction, Gene Ha, Cully Hamner, Mike Henderson, Jay Hosler, Shawn Lee, Steve Lieber, Laurenn McCubbin, Ibrahim Moustafa, Evan Narcisse, Jim Ottaviani, Greg Pak, Jeff Parker, Joe Phillips, Tobias Queck, Greg Rucka, Mark Russell, Chris Ryall, Sara Ryan, Jennifer Smith, Lilah Sturges, Zoe Tunnell, Jen Van Meter, Rick Veitch, and Shannon Wheeler. And can be read in full here…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!