Matt Howarth's A Slice Of Spy in Cosmic Lion's February 2025 Solicits

The great Matt Howarth, has a new comic book out for 2025, from Cosmic Lion Productions as part of their February 2025 solicits.

The great Matt Howarth, of the likes of Those Annoying Post Bros, Savage Henry, Star Crossed, and Bugtown, has a new comic book out for 2025, from a less familiar publisher, Cosmic Lion Productions as part of their February 2025 solicits and solicitations. Set in the "middle of a covert Spy-op on a megalomaniacs' island of doom. Our heroine must wade through a perilous barrage of robots and warriors all to save the sun, and our world". As well as John Burkett's Feral Star, this time "On a beleaguered space station in the furthest reaches of a distant galaxy, corrupt factions vie for control. Caught in the crossfire is a local gang of hired ruffians and a crew of galactic scavengers." As well as the continuing issues of Frankie Boy Monster by Morgan Herron.

A SLICE OF SPY (ONE SHOT)

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

DEC241463

(W) Matt Howarth (A / CA) Matt Howarth

An all new Matt Howarth comic! This is a tale smashes you right into the middle of a covert Spy-op on a megalomaniacs' island of doom. Our heroine must wade through a perilous barrage of robots and warriors all to save the sun, and our world! Are you brave enough to join the assault?

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

FERAL STAR #1 (OF 4)

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

DEC241464

(W) John Burkett (A / CA) John Burkett

On a beleaguered space station in the furthest reaches of a distant galaxy, corrupt factions vie for control. Caught in the crossfire is a local gang of hired ruffians and a crew of galactic scavengers. What unfolds there could determine who rules the galaxy!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

FRANKIE BOY MONSTER #2 (OF 5)

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

DEC241465

(W) Morgan Herron (A / CA) Morgan Herron

Growing up is hard enough, but't it's even harder when you're a reanimated boy dealing with the isolation of a helicopter parent and fighting werewolves!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

