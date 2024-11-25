Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: ,

Matt Howarth's A Slice Of Spy in Cosmic Lion's February 2025 Solicits

The great Matt Howarth, has a new comic book out for 2025, from Cosmic Lion Productions as part of their February 2025 solicits.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Matt Howarth's new comic, A Slice Of Spy, hits shelves in February 2025 from Cosmic Lion Productions.
  • Join the fearless heroine as she battles robots and warriors on a villain's island to save the sun and the world.
  • John Burkett's Feral Star explores faction wars on a distant space station, debuting with a four-part series.
  • Morgan Herron's Frankie Boy Monster continues with issue #2, a tale of youthful challenges and werewolf fights.

The great Matt Howarth, of the likes of Those Annoying Post Bros, Savage Henry, Star Crossed, and Bugtown, has a new comic book out for 2025, from a less familiar publisher, Cosmic Lion Productions as part of their February 2025 solicits and solicitations. Set in the "middle of a covert Spy-op on a megalomaniacs' island of doom. Our heroine must wade through a perilous barrage of robots and warriors all to save the sun, and our world". As well as John Burkett's Feral Star, this time "On a beleaguered space station in the furthest reaches of a distant galaxy, corrupt factions vie for control. Caught in the crossfire is a local gang of hired ruffians and a crew of galactic scavengers." As well as the continuing issues of Frankie Boy Monster by Morgan Herron.

A SLICE OF SPY (ONE SHOT)

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS
DEC241463
(W) Matt Howarth (A / CA) Matt Howarth
An all new Matt Howarth comic! This is a tale smashes you right into the middle of a covert Spy-op on a megalomaniacs' island of doom. Our heroine must wade through a perilous barrage of robots and warriors all to save the sun, and our world! Are you brave enough to join the assault?
In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

FERAL STAR #1 (OF 4)

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS
DEC241464
(W) John Burkett (A / CA) John Burkett
On a beleaguered space station in the furthest reaches of a distant galaxy, corrupt factions vie for control. Caught in the crossfire is a local gang of hired ruffians and a crew of galactic scavengers. What unfolds there could determine who rules the galaxy!
In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

FRANKIE BOY MONSTER #2 (OF 5)

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS
DEC241465
(W) Morgan Herron (A / CA) Morgan Herron
Growing up is hard enough, but't it's even harder when you're a reanimated boy dealing with the isolation of a helicopter parent and fighting werewolves!
In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.