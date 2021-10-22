Matt Kindt To Mike Mignola In Dark Horse Full January 2022 Solicits

Dark Horse Comics sees the launch of Apache Delivery Service from Matt Kindt and Tyler Jenkins, a new franchise Sword Of Hyperborea from Mike Mignola, Rob Williams and Laurence Campbell and a Hellboy/BPRD one-shot from Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson and Shawn Martinbrough, all in their January 2022 solicitations.

APACHE DELIVERY SERVICE #1 (OF 4) CVR A JENKINS

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210274

NOV210275 – APACHE DELIVERY SERVICE #1 (OF 4) CVR B CAMPBELL – 3.99

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) Tyler Jenkins

A jungle horror story by Matt Kindt (Ether, Mind MGMT) and Tyler Jenkins (Fear Case)!

Two haunted men are on a hunt in the jungles of Vietnam, searching for clues to a missing treasure trove of gold that was stolen from all over Asia by a Japanese general during World War II. Eventually they find a series of hidden caves in the mountains near the coast. Bodies start showing up-murder victims and mutilated corpses. There is a rumor that the caves and gold are protected by terrifying witches that have been living in the cave system for thousands of years. As our warriors travel deeper into the mystery, they learn more disturbing facts about each other and become paranoid of one another as they get closer and closer to the gold, while, at the same time, a bizarre serial killer is hunting them down.

The Horrors of War!

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SWORD OF HYPERBOREA #1 (OF 4) CVR A CAMPBELL

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210276

NOV210277 – SWORD OF HYPERBOREA #1 (OF 4) CVR B MITTEN – 3.99

(W) Mike Mignola, Rob Williams (A / CA) Laurence Campbell

From the ancient warrior Gall Dennar, to Sir Edward Grey, to the B.P.R.D.'s Agent Howards, the iconic Hyperborean sword from the world of Hellboy has landed in many influential hands. And this has been no accident. Trace the sword's path through the adventures and encounters that finally brought it to Ragna Rok, at the end of the world, and witness the sword's journey through history. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola gives us a new tale from the world of Hellboy, cowritten by Rob Williams and featuring the art of Mignolaverse veteran Laurence Campbell to deliver never-before-seen Hellboy lore!

o The story of the Hyperborean blade!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HELLBOY & THE BPRD 1957 FALLING SKY (ONE-SHOT)

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210283

(W) Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson (A) Shawn Martinbrough (CA) Laurence Campbell

Cryptozoologist Woodrow "Woody" Ferrier joined the B.P.R.D. to find exciting and previously undocumented cryptids, but unfortunately most of his cases end in disappointment. But a trip with Hellboy to small town Virginia where a huge and mysterious creature stalks the woods might provide him with just the opportunity he's been waiting for!

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and longtime collaborater Chris Roberson gives us a new tale from the world of Hellboy. Featuring art by Shawn Martinbrough, colors by Dave Stewart, and letters by Clem Robins.

What's hiding in West Virginia?

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BPRD HELL ON EARTH OMNIBUS TP VOL 04

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210284

(W) Mike Mignola, Cameron Stewart, Chris Roberson, John Arcudi (A) Cameron Stewart, James Harren, Joe Querio, Mike Norton, Tyler Crook (A / CA) Laurence Campbell

The B.P.R.D. continues to lead the defense against the apocalyptic Ogdru Hem from Japan to America, as the team splits up and Kate is possessed. Howards and a team of agents find themselves attempting to liberate a small town that holds secrets from Howards Hyperborean past.

Elsewhere, B.P.R.D. field agent Ashley Strode attempts to purge a demon from a 100-year-old exorcist, setting her on a path to battling a demon who is kidnapping and eating children.

A new format for this collection of spine-tingling horror from Mignola and others, this edition collects B.P.R.D. Hell on Earth volumes 10-11 and 14, for the first time in paperback, plus bonus material.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 29.99

HELLBOY UNIVERSE ESSENTIALS LOBSTER JOHNSON TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210285

(W) Mike Mignola, John Arcudi (A) Tonci Zonjic (CA) Mike Mignola

Lobster Johnson has long been an idol of Hellboy's, helping to shape the B.P.R.D.'s most famous agent into the occult crime-fighting professional we know and love. But was the Lobster real? Or just a story, a myth? Delve into the enigma known as the Lobster with this story, hand-picked by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola as the perfect jumping-on point for new Lobster Johnson readers! With writing by Mignola and John Arcudi, art by Tonci Zonjic, and colors by Dave Stewart, it's a brutal and beautiful tribute to the classic adventure pulps that comics fans are sure to love!

o Collects Lobster Johnson: The Burning Hand #1-#5.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 14.99

HELLBOY BONES OF GIANTS #3 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210286

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden (A / CA) Matt Smith

Hellboy, still inhabited by the ghost of the Norse god Thor, has his first confrontation with the newly resurrected Frost King Thrym! But not having recovered his full strength yet, Thrym slips away and leaves Hellboy to follow a grisly path toward their next encounter.

Based on the novel by Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, this comics adaptation brings readers into Hellboy's fight against the Frost Giants with stunning art by Matt Smith and colors by Chris O'Halloran.

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HELLBOY SILVER LANTERN CLUB #4 (OF 5)

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210287

(W) Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson (A) Ben Stenbeck (CA) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Christopher Mitten

Simon Bruttenholm relates a strange tale to Hellboy and the Professor, this time spinning a tale of dangerous creatures stalking the streets of London. The Silver Lantern Club teams up with an old vodka-loving, werewolf-hunting friend of Edward Grey's to capture the ferocious beasts. But the chase is especially difficult when you're not in your full faculties!

Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson expand the Hellboy universe with a new tale of deceit and danger. They're joined by veteran artists Christopher Mitten and Ben Stenbeck, with colors by Michelle Madsen.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SIN CITY TP VOL 04 THAT YELLOW BASTARD (4TH ED) (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210288

(W) Frank Miller (A / CA) Frank Miller

This fourth edition volume of Frank Miller's signature series features new wrap-around cover art and is presented at original size. It's his last day on the job and honest Detective John Hartigan has one loose end left to tie up. Little Nancy Callahan, age eleven, has been kidnapped by a lunatic who likes to hear little girls scream. Nancy isn't his first victim, and she won't be his last-unless Hartigan can put a stop to him.

o In celebration of the 30th anniversary!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 25

SIN CITY DLX HC VOL 04 THAT YELLOW BASTARD (4TH ED) (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210289

(W) Frank Miller (A / CA) Frank Miller

This fourth edition volume of Frank Miller's signature series features new wrap-around cover art and is presented at original size. It's his last day on the job and honest Detective John Hartigan has one loose end left to tie up. Little Nancy Callahan, age eleven, has been kidnapped by a lunatic who likes to hear little girls scream. Nancy isn't his first victim, and she won't be his last-unless Hartigan can put a stop to him.

o In celebration of the 30th anniversary!

o The deluxe edition includes a portfolio, exclusive print, and a pinup gallery from previous editions, featuring art from Mike Allred, Kyle Baker, Jeff Smith, and Bruce Timm.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 100

JOY OPERATIONS #3 (OF 5) CVR A BYRNE

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210290

NOV210291 – JOY OPERATIONS #3 (OF 5) CVR B SHALVEY – 3.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Stephen Byrne

It's wall-to-wall, explosive action in this brand-new world of sci-fi splendor designed and executed by new comics superstar Stephen Byrne and writer Brian Michael Bendis. We don't want to spoil it for you, but let's just say the greatest En.Voi in the trust, Joy, has been compromised. Even with all her talents, Joy is having a very rough time of it and now the head of the trust has figured out that Joy is heading right for her. This all-new universe of characters and ideas is cocreated by Bendis, who helped bring you Miles Morales, Jessica Jones, and Naomi McDuffie.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PEARL TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210292

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Gaydos

The New York Times bestselling, Peabody, and multi-Eisner Award-winning writer Brian Michael Bendis (Superman) and superstar Jessica Jones cocreator Michael Gaydos begin a masterful saga involving art, crime, loyalty, and passion.

Pearl Tanaka's an outsider among outsiders. A Japanese American born into a world ruled by the American yakuza. Now she uses her skills as a tattoo artist to make a living in San Francisco, and all that she owes to the yakuza is the occasional kickback from her shop.

That all changes the day that she meets Rick Araki . . . and saves his life. Rick is another tattoo artist, who's run afoul of a different yakuza clan. By interfering with their hit on him, Pearl risks drawing her patron into a deadly gang war.

Worse, Pearl has revealed to her yakuza bosses one of her deepest secrets: she has a talent for killing.

Collects issues Pearl #1-#6.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 19.99

MAZEBOOK #5 (OF 5) CVR A LEMIRE

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210293

NOV210294 – MAZEBOOK #5 (OF 5) CVR B KINDT – 5.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Jeff Lemire

From New York Times bestselling and Eisner award-winning Black Hammer and Sweet Tooth creator Jeff Lemire comes this ambitious and haunting comic series about family, mourning, and reality.

As Will continues his fight across a dangerous metropolitan maze on the hunt to find his long-gone daughter, he comes face-to-face with his own literal monsters as he tries to find her and bring her home.

"Mazebook is a deeply haunting and powerfully human work by one of the greatest living masters of the comic medium. You do not want to miss this book."-James Tynion IV

"A multilayered-masterpiece. Nothing is quite what it seems. His best work yet. And that is a high bar." -Matt Kindt

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 5.99

BLACK HAMMER REBORN #8 (OF 12) CVR A YARSKY

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210295

NOV210296 – BLACK HAMMER REBORN #8 (OF 12) CVR B WARD & SHEEAN – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire, Rich Tommaso (A) Malachi Ward, Matt Sheean, Rich Tommaso (CA) Caitlin Yarsky

The madness continues as the bizarre astronaut Colonel Weird and his robot companion Talky-Walky face a second Cataclysm where Black Hammer-world heroes and villains across space and time are thrown together in an all-out brawl!

Featuring a special two-page Inspector Insector backup story by Rich Tommaso!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

UNBELIEVABLE UNTEENS TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210299

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Tyler Crook

After signing at a comic book convention, Unbelievable Unteens artist Jane Ito finds herself visited by one of the characters from her own creation-but was it her own creation? Were the Unteens an actual school of teenaged misfit superheroes who battled supervillains under the lead of the mysterious Dr. Miles Moniker? And if so who wiped their memories and why? As Jane's world is turned upside down and she learns the true nature of her identity she discovers a sinister plot leading her to assemble a team she had suspected was purely fictional.

Collects issues #1-#4 of the series and featuring a sketchbook section and pinups by Emi Lenox, John McCrea, Tonci Zonjic, and Ray Fawkes!

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 19.99

CRITICAL ROLE TALES OF EXANDRIA #4 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210300

(W) Darcy Van Poelgeest (A) CoupleofKooks (CA) Mildred Louis

Quana and Leylas struggle with the reality of their child's strange transformation. Ultimately, they are left with the question of whether or not her status as a symbol of hope outweighs the danger she could pose to the whole Dynasty. The decisions they make will ultimately reveal the mystery of Umavi Skysibil's ward and their identity.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS III #5 (OF 6)

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210302

(W) Matthew Mercer, Jody Houser (A) Olivia Samson (CA) Jonah Baumann

Why use a dragon to freeze a town?

That's the question Vox Machina is asking after their encounter with Skysunder and the defrosting of Westruun. With the town blaming the attack on Realmseer Eskil Ryndarien, who once saved Grog's life, Vox Machina makes tracks to clear the Realmseer's name. But as happens in these situations, the trail leads to some unusual places.

"This remains one of the best fantasy comics on stands today." -Comicbook.com

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SAVAGE HEARTS TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210304

(W) Aubrey Sitterson (A / CA) Jed Dougherty

She's a brawny barbarian bruiser with a broken heart; he's a lonely beastman who talks to dinosaurs. What happens when they team up against an evil sorcerer? Action, comedy, and romance in this all-new jungle fantasy romcom from Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Jed Dougherty (Worlds' Finest, Harley Quinn). Collecting the action and romance packed Savage Hearts #1-#5.

"The writing and art hearken back to another time in comics and fantasy while still bringing a talent and flair that feels distinctly modern." -But Why Tho?

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 19.99

NO ONE LEFT TO FIGHT II #4 (OF 5) CVR A OSSIO

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210305

NOV210306 – NO ONE LEFT TO FIGHT II #4 (OF 5) CVR B OSSIO – 3.99

(W) Aubrey Sitterson (A / CA) Fico Ossio

This chapter of the Next Great Dark Horse Universe rockets toward its conclusion, as the world's greatest fighter Vâle returns to the site of his greatest failure and, with his body failing him, is confronted by his greatest villain, the sinister Hierophant. Do not miss this stunning, action-packed issue from creators Aubrey Sitterson (Savage Hearts, The Worst Dudes) and Fico Ossio (Mister Miracle, Spider-Man).

"A loving tribute to the Dragons Ball and Street Fighters of days past, with colorful art and a joyously explosive story." -Major Spoilers

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ADORA & THE DISTANCE TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210308

(W) Marc Bernardin (A / CA) Ariela Kristantina

Adora and the Distance is a YA fantasy graphic novel following the epic adventures of Adora, a brave young woman of color who lives in a fantastical world with underground pirates, ghosts, and a mysterious force called "the Distance" which threatens to destroy it all and only Adora can stop it.

From Marc Bernardin-the award-winning television writer/producer on Star Trek: Picard, Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina, Masters of the Universe: Revelations, Castle Rock, and Mata Hari's Ariela Kristantina.

o Collects Adora and the Distance original digital series in print for the first time.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 19.99

DAISY #2 (OF 5)

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210309

(W) Colin Lorimer (A / CA) Colin Lorimer

If a teenage girl told you she was descended from giant, monstrous creatures spawned by fallen angels, would you believe her? If she was over eight feet tall and showed abilities no human had ever exhibited, would you still need convincing? What if she brought you back from the dead?

"Lorimer's art will pull you into his world."-Big Shiny Robot

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CLOAKED #2 (OF 4) CVR A ARMENGOL

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210310

NOV210311 – CLOAKED #2 (OF 4) CVR B ARMENGOL – 3.99

(W) Mike Richardson (A / CA) Jordi Armengol

An adoring public called him the Sentinel. Terrified lawbreakers called him the Reaper. The black-masked avenger waged a one-man war against the criminal underworld-then disappeared. Private investigator Jake Stevens follows a crooked path to find the long-vanished costumed crimefighter, but something follows Stevens, something with relentless purpose . . . and murderous intent.

o Written by Mike Richardson-creator of The Mask, producer of the Hellboy film franchise, and writer of the 47 Ronin graphic novel-and illustrated with gritty realism by Jordi Armengol.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

IN THE FLOOD TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210312

(W) Ray Fawkes (A / CA) Ray Fawkes

Trapped and separated by an apocalyptic rainfall, Mike and Clara, devoted husband and wife, have sworn to find their way back to one another. But they quickly discover that the rain-and their predicament-is not what it seems. Can they figure out the grand trick that's being played on them and overcome it to reunite?

In the Flood is the disturbing, surreal graphic novel by acclaimed, groundbreaking creator Ray Fawkes, author of One Soul, Intersect, Gotham by Midnight, Black Hammer '45, and more.

o Collects the original digital series in print for the first time.

"What a great book. Ray is always one to watch and the art here is brought to new vibrant life with Loughridge's coloring . . . highly recommended." -Jock

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 19.99

CRIMINAL MACABRE COMPLETE CAL MCDONALD STORIES TP (2ND ED) (

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210313

(W) Steve Niles (A / CA) E.M. Gist

The complete collection of Criminal Macabre prose stories by Steve Niles (30 Days of Night) featuring two brand new tales and an introduction by horror legend John Carpenter!

Cal McDonald is a detective with one foot in the real world, and one in the world of magic. For Cal, the horrors we all dream about in the fevered darkness of the night are all-too real, kept at bay through an almost constant influx of drugs to numb the pain, but never erase it. Cut from the same mold as Sam Spade, Jake Gittes, and the famous detectives of Chandler, Hammett and Spillane, Cal McDonald, whether he likes it or not, is all that stands between us and the nightmare world just outside our vision.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 19.99

ORVILLE SEASON 2.5 DIGRESSIONS TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210314

(W) David Goodman (A / CA) David Cabeza

Join the starship Orville on these new missions set between seasons two and three of Seth MacFarlane's hit sci-fi TV show!

Across space and time, Captain Ed Mercer and his crew explore some of the galaxy's greatest mysteries in these two thrilling adventures written by Executive Producer David A. Goodman.

Collects Digressions parts 1-2 and Artifacts parts 1-2.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 19.99

TALES FROM HARROW COUNTY TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210315

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Emily Schnall

Fresh off the loss of her goblin friend to a strange portal, Bernice must weigh her responsibilities as protector of Harrow County with her desire to get her companion back safe and sound. But the past weighs heavily and the fair folk use Bernice's use her memories against her.

And something more disastrous than she could have feared may be around the corner to threaten both the worlds of Man and of haints.

o Collect issues #1-#4 of the miniseries.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 19.99

EC ARCHIVES TALES FROM CRYPT TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210316

(W) Al Feldstein (A) Graham Ingels, Jack Davis, Johnny Craig, Wally Wood, Howard Harsen, George Roussos, Joe Orlando, Jack Kamen (A / CA) Al Feldstein

The classic EC series, now in a deluxe-size trade paperback!

More classic horror tales written and illustrated by the all-star line-up of Al Feldstein, Wally Wood, Jack Kamen, Johnny Craig, Joe Orlando, Graham Ingels, and Jack Davis! Reprinting twenty-four stories from Tales from the Crypt issues #23-#28, the inspiration for the hit movie and HBO series!

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 19.99

KILLER QUEENS TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210318

(W) David M. Booher (A / CA) Claudia Balboni

They put the SASS in ASSASSIN!

Meet Max & Alex. Reformed intergalactic assassins-for-hire. On the run. Also super gay. Their former boss-a fluffy monkey with a jetpack-is hot on their tail to take back his stolen ship. They gotta eat (tacos preferably), so they take a mission from Alex's old flame. Your standard no-kill, casualty-free kidnapping recovery from a nearby moon. Only complication? Half the moon is ruled by a fascist dictator hostile to foreigners. They're the Killer Queens, so what could possibly go wrong?

Pretty much everything.

o Collects the four-issue miniseries.

"It is a testament to progress in regards to where we are now in light of how far we have come." -GWW

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 19.99

HOUND HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210319

(W) Paul Bolger, Barry Devlin (A / CA) Paul Bolger

In 50 BCE, Morrigan, the goddess of war, has become restless as a long-lasting peace settles over Ireland. Deciding the time of peace must end, she chooses Setanta, the nephew of the king of the north, to become her ward. After a young Setanta slays the demon-hound of Cullan, he becomes known as C Cullan-The Hound of Cullan. As C Cullan grows older, it is apparent that an extraordinary power lies within him . . . and a great darkness. When he chooses the quiet life of a farmer over the sword, Morrigan, angry at the betrayal, instigates an invasion of his homeland and C Cullan must challenge fate itself to keep the goddess at bay.

This exciting, ancient tale is retold for a contemporary audience by master storytellers Paul J. Bolger (Cool World, The Land Before Time, The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!), Barry Devlin (Horslips: The Táin, U2: Making of Rattle & Hum, A Man of No Importance), and Dee Cunniffe (The Paybacks, Redneck).

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 49.99

HAM-LET SHAKESPEAREAN MASH-UP HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210320

(W) Jim Burnstein, Garrett Schiff (A / CA) Elisa Ferrari

The eponymous Pig Prince himself returns home from college to find that his uncle Claude betrayed and murdered his father to seize the throne! But this familiar fable veers into the zany and adventurous when Ham-let calls upon his best friend Horatio and a troupe of rowdy, self-centered actors to aid him in halting his uncle's evil plans. Ham-let and the troupe must cast aside their egos and work together as a team to have any chance of saving the village from falling to King Claude's corrupt rule!

o A fun Shakespeare mash-up for all ages!

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 10.99

USAGI YOJIMBO SAGA TP VOL 04 (2ND ED)

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210321

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Miyamoto Usagi's past returns as he fights alongside his former teacher and struggles with the knowledge that his traveling companion Jotaro is his son! The Neko ninja and fan-favorite character Sasuké the Demon Queller reappear, and a manga classic is paid tribute in Lone Goat and Kid!

Collects Usagi Yojimbo volume three #53-#75, a color cover gallery, and the color short story "A Lesson in Courtesy."

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 29.99

HALO ENCYCLOPEDIA HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210324

(W) 343 Industries (A) 343 Industries

In the 26th century, humanity relentlessly continues their fight for survival, an enduring conflict set against the backdrop of the enigmatic and ancient ringworld known as Halo.

The universe of Halo is remarkably vast in scale and astonishingly elaborate in detail, telling rich stories filled with bold characters, breathtaking worlds, and thrilling conflicts. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Halo, Dark Horse and 343 Industries have teamed up to deliver the most definitive guide to the universe thus far. Spanning over a hundred millennia and encompassing over a hundred thousand light years, the Halo Encyclopedia captures two decades of storytelling with stunning, never-before-seen art and the most detailed exploration of the universe's many characters, worlds, and technologies to have ever been created.

o The deluxe edition includes a slipcase, an exclusive cover, a portfolio, and litho print.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 49.99

HALO ENCYCLOPEDIA DLX ED HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210325

(W) 343 Industries (A) 343 Industries

In the 26th century, humanity relentlessly continues their fight for survival, an enduring conflict set against the backdrop of the enigmatic and ancient ringworld known as Halo.

The universe of Halo is remarkably vast in scale and astonishingly elaborate in detail, telling rich stories filled with bold characters, breathtaking worlds, and thrilling conflicts. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Halo, Dark Horse and 343 Industries have teamed up to deliver the most definitive guide to the universe thus far. Spanning over a hundred millennia and encompassing over a hundred thousand light years, the Halo Encyclopedia captures two decades of storytelling with stunning, never-before-seen art and the most detailed exploration of the universe's many characters, worlds, and technologies to have ever been created.

o The deluxe edition includes a slipcase, an exclusive cover, a portfolio, and litho print.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 99.99

CAT GAMER TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210326

(W) Wataru Nadatani (A / CA) Wataru Nadatani

Riko, a twenty-nine-year-old office worker with an obsession for video games, finds her quiet life upended when she takes in a stray cat! Her coworkers can't quite figure her out-she never talks about her personal life, she never works overtime, and she never joins them for happy hour. Is she antisocial? Nope, she's rushing home to play video games! One day, a stray cat is found in the office parking lot, and before Riko knows it, the cat has moved in with her! Having no experience with pets, Riko uses lessons drawn from video games to guide her in cat care, while her cute companion tries to understand her behavior through a cat's worldview.

Available for the first time in English!

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 11.99

BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 10

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210327

(W) Kentaro Miura (A / CA) Kentaro Miura

The G.O.A.T. adult horror manga continues in deluxe oversized hardcover editions. Guts and his companions have finally arrived at the sea, but their respite is short-lived as bloodthirsty beasts possessed by malefic Kushan sorcery emerge from the surf. Guts must again don the Berserker Armor to give his troupe any hope of survival, but the accursed shell threatens his very soul . . . and the lives of his comrades!

o Collects Berserk volumes 28-30, including three-fold-out color posters.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 49.99

BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 04 (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210331

(W) Kentaro Miura (A) Kentaro Miura

Guts, the Black Swordsman, has saved the Band of the Hawk from the Midland army, but he must liberate Griffith, the Hawks' leader. Imprisoned and tortured, Griffith is in isolation but is not alone. Horrors dwell within the dungeons, where the living envy the dead! Collects Berserk volumes 10-12.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 49.99

BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 05 (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210332

(W) Kentaro Miura (A) Kentaro Miura

The mutilated Griffith offers up his Band of the Hawk as sacrifices to the Godhand's demon lords in exchange for a rebirth into terrible power. But the Hawks' berserker champion, Guts, will take on perdition itself to save his lover, Casca, from the profane violations that only Hell can offer! Collects Berserk volumes 13-15.

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 49.99

MOB PSYCHO 100 TP VOL 08

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210333

(W) One (A / CA) One

From the creator of One-Punch Man!

The exorcism gone wrong last volume now threatens Mob and Reigen with the most dangerous evil spirit yet! It seemed like it could be a lucrative job freeing a multimillionaire's daughter from her possession. But it turns out the entity haunting her was once itself a spiritualist-its life gone, its power and grudge remaining. To defeat a ghost that can control a body . . . Mob must leave his own!

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 11.99

DANGANRONPA 2 GOODBYE DESPAIR TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210347

(W) Kuroki Q (A / CA) Kuroki Q

Despair is contagious . . . and so is death! Fed up with the lack of bloodthirst from his captives, Monokuma infects them with the Despair Disease. Afraid they could commit murder while not in their right mind, the sick students are quarantined . . . but the killing hasn't stopped! The conclusion of Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair . . . !

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 12.99

BLADE OF IMMORTAL OMNIBUS TP VOL 04 (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV210343

(W) Hiroaki Samura (A / CA) Hiroaki Samura

Over 600 pages, collecting Hirokai Samura's captivating "Secrets," "Fall Frost," and "Beasts" story arcs! With Rin searching for the murderous Itto-ryu leader Anotsu Kagehisa on her own, Manji joins forces with Magatsu-a fan-favorite killer-to take on the evil Shira! Now a live-action film from Takashi Miike! Collects volumes 10-12.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 24.99