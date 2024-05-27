Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: august 2024, keenspot, Matt Rodgers, Slaughter Otter, Solicits

Slaughter Otter in Keenspot Comics' August 2024 Solicits

Matt Fife and Matt Rodgers launch Slaughter Otter in Keenspot's August 2024 solicits and solicitations, promising "non-stop, badass action"

SLAUGHTER OTTER #1 CVR A MATT RODGERS

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JUN241768

JUN241769 – SLAUGHTER OTTER #1 CVR B TROY DONGARRA

JUN241770 – SLAUGHTER OTTER #1 CVR C J HAMMOND

JUN241771 – SLAUGHTER OTTER #1 CVR D SPOT FOIL MATT RODGERS

JUN241772 – SLAUGHTER OTTER #1 CVR E BLANK SKETCH

JUN241773 – SLAUGHTER OTTER #1 CVR F HOLOFOIL MATT RODGERS

JUN241774 – SLAUGHTER OTTER #1 CVR G MATT RODGERS METAL

JUN241775 – SLAUGHTER OTTER #1 CVR H FREE 10 COPY BLOOD STAINED INCV (NE

(W) Matt Fife (A / CA) Matt Rodgers

Do you miss the days when comics were nothing but page after page of non-stop, badass action? Well, good news – those days return! In this senses-shattering first issue, Slaughter Otter is sent on a mission: recover the Leech Queen's stolen device and slaughter everyone who gets in his way! But what happens when Slaughter gets double-crossed? What do you think?! He lets his claws – *shink* *shink* – out!

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

CRYING BOY #4 CVR A FELIX MORALES

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JUN241762

JUN241763 – CRYING BOY #4 CVR B ROB MORAN

JUN241764 – CRYING BOY #4 CVR C SIMON COLEBY

JUN241765 – CRYING BOY #4 CVR D SEAN VON GORMAN

JUN241766 – CRYING BOY #4 CVR E FELIX MORAN VIRGIN HOLOFOIL

(W) Niall O'Rourke (A) Rob Moran (CA) Felix Morales

In the gripping finale of The Crying Boy, Nadia and Father Murray unite to free her son, Samir, from demonic possession. Racing against time, Father Murray marshals every ally and ounce of strength in a fight that transcends worlds, to battle the Demon!

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: 0

ROBOT + GIRL #3

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JUN241767

(W) Mike White (A / CA) Mike White

Continuing the all-ages adventure from acclaimed Penguin Random House graphic novelist Mike White! Back at Mari's apartment, ARRA learns how Mari manages to make money to pay for food and shelter. He learns that she too had been replaced in her line of work due to technological advances that made her skills obsolete, so ARRA gets an idea for how he might be able to help ease her financial troubles and puts it into action while she is asleep.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

CAN I SCREAM #1 2ND PTG CVR C METAL VIRGIN

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JUN241761

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A / CA) Francesca Fantini

A Second Printing of the instant sell-out issue, with an all-new main cover and deluxe variants! In this one-shot supernatural thriller with 32 pages of story (all killer, no filler!), Anne is trying to protect her 11-year-old son, Thomas, who has an ability to admit a deadly scream. To stay ahead of the secret government organization that is trying to find them, Anne and Thomas move from one town to the next, never staying anywhere too long. They live off the grid and assume fake identities when needed. Against her better judgment, Anne enrolls Thomas into a public school where his secret slips. This catches the attention of a covert team who want the young boy for their own corrupt use. The debut collaboration of husband-and-wife comic book creators, Jonathan Hedrick & Francesca Fantini.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

